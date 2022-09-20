ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Players to watch, keys to victory against Missouri

Last week, the Tigers hosted Penn State and were soundly defeated at home, 41-12. This was the largest home loss since the 2012 season, but Auburn is looking to get back on track against Missouri to start SEC play. As uncertainty looms, Auburn hosts a familiar foe. In 2010, Missouri...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Plainsman Picks: Missouri

Following its first loss of the season to Penn State, Auburn football looks to right the ship this Saturday. Opening SEC play with Missouri, this afternoon game will feature homecoming festivities before the Tigers hit the true stretch of their conference games. Here's how our staff are picking the games:
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

'Is that execution, or was that the right play?'

Head coach Bryan Harsin’s idea of a two-quarterback rotation has been held closely under the spectacle of starting quarterback T.J. Finley’s father, who spoke with Zac Blackerby on his "Locked On Auburn" podcast. In an episode released Thursday morning, he said his son hasn’t had the time to...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Tiger defense looking to reignite pass rush, rebound against Missouri

In the days following Auburn’s disappointing showing in what was billed as a revenge matchup against the Nittany Lions of Penn State, there was plenty of talk about “flushing” the bitter taste of defeat. With conference play fasting approaching, however, the Tigers have had little time to...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Is Reportedly Set For Season-Ending Surgery

The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their quarterbacks for the rest of the season. According to a report from On3, Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He'll apply for a medical redshirt. If Calzada's medical redshirt is granted, he'll have three...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn once again succumbs in SEC play

After losing 1-0 at the SEC open against the Missouri Tigers, the Auburn Tigers (4-1-4) were hungry for a win. However, the Tigers could not pull out a win against the No. 20 Razorbacks (5-2-1), leaving Arkansas with another 1-0 loss under their belt. “We battled hard tonight against a...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Embarrassed by Penn State

AUBURN — The Auburn Tigers were trounced, 41-12, inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday. The visiting Penn State Nittany Lions entered hostile SEC country to complete the sweep of a home-and-home series with the Tigers (Auburn lost at Penn State, 20-28, last season). The score line of Saturday’s game...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

A guide to Auburn's Homecoming weekend

Auburn University's homecoming will take place this year on Sept. 24, at the same time as Fall Family Weekend, which is held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. “My favorite part about homecoming weekend in Auburn is the community excitement,” said Auburn Cheerleader Julianna Perrigo. Perrigo will be participating...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Meet your Top 5 Miss Homecoming

Tuesday marked the official kickoff of the Miss Homecoming campaign period in which the candidates will begin promoting their platforms on campus. Voting opens Friday, Sep. 23 at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Miss Homecoming will be announced during halftime of the Missouri at Auburn game on Saturday, Sep. 24.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika’s Speakman Named All-Star Football Game Coach

OPELIKA — According to a press release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), Opelika High School varsity football coach Erik Speakman has been selected to coach in the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game. Speakman will head the South squad, while Pickens County head coach Michael Williams...
OPELIKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

SEHS will Play Prattville High Tonight at 7 p.m.; Please Note rules which will be Enforced for all guests

Here are reminders of the rules guests of events at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for Stanhope Elmore High School are required to follow. Please know, there is no crossway from the home to the visitor side inside of the stadium. If you are a guest team, please park in the area accessed by Chapman Road. The SEHS Mustangs will play Prattville High School tonight at 7 p.m.
PRATTVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika

Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime

OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
OPELIKA, AL
Sports
Auburn Plainsman

Day in the life of a culinary student

It's an exciting year for Auburn's Culinary Science Program. The new home for the e program, The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, opened Aug. 16. The building features two new facilities that simultaneously work as a hands-on experience for culinary science students and serve the community. For Adi...
AUBURN, AL
sylacauganews.com

CACC students place second at first-ever Auburn University ICAMS competition

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Tanner Floyd and Tristan Carisch, two Central Alabama Community College (CACC) machine shop students, finished in second place at the inaugural Auburn University Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (ICAMS) competition. The students were tasked with designing and building a propeller for a submarine. The...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn

Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn

Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
