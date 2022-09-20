Kansas joins 23 other states in condemning tracking of firearms purchases by credit card companies

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Three major credit card companies were sent a letter by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office warning them against tracking firearm purchases.

Kansas joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending letters to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa that monitoring and tracking firearms purchases creates a “list of gun buyers,” which creates risks for consumer’s information being leaked to those who oppose second amendment rights. They believe the recent creation of a Merchant Category Code for processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.

The Kansas AG’s office states the new code for gun stores that the credit card companies intend to adopt is the result of transnational collusion between large corporations leveraging their market power to further progress toward “desired social outcomes.” The Kansas AG’s Office accuses activists of pressuring the International Organization for Standardization to adopt this policy as a means of circumventing and undermining the American legislative process.

Press releases from public officials make clear that the new merchant code was created and adopted in concert with various state actors, which may additionally create the potential for both civil and criminal liability for conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Social policy should be debated and determined within our political institutions. Americans are tired of seeing corporate leverage used to advance political goals that cannot muster basic democratic support. The Second Amendment is a fundamental right, but it’s also a fundamental American value. Our financial institutions should stop lending their market power to those who wish to attack that value. Attorneys general letter excerpt

