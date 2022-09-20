Dylan Raiola, Justice Haynes, Caleb Downs lead list of sons of former professional athletes playing high school football

Read full article on original website
Related
Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight
Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
MaxPreps
High school football: Union Parish back Trey Holly breaks all-time Louisiana rushing record
LSU commit Trey Holly of Union Parish (Farmerville, La.) broke the Louisiana state career rushing yardage record on Friday after going for more than 250 yards in a win over Bastrop. Entering the game, Holly was 247 yards shy of Nick Brossette's record of 8,704 yards that he set at...
MaxPreps
Who is Walteze Champ? Louisiana high school football player goes viral
Ever since Walteze Champ of Homer (La.) first stepped on the high school football field he has been a complete beast. The 6-foot, 230-pound senior helped his team win a state title last season but has gained more notoriety from a picture that has been making the rounds on social media this week.
Moore: Arizona State should call Urban Meyer after blowout loss to Utah
Arizona State’s 34-13 loss to Utah at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday makes an obvious and hugely controversial point: Ray Anderson needs to call Urban Meyer. ASU is in search of a new leader after the abrupt departure of Herm Edwards, and there’s pressure on Anderson to make a bold impression with the hire as major programs realign into lucrative super-conferences. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Watch: Bills' OC Ken Dorsey irate at end of loss to Dolphins
Once it became clear that the Bills had indeed lost the game, the camera cut to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey up in the coach’s booth. Even with the windows shut, Dorsey had the reaction of someone who was worn down by the heat in Miami.
NFL・
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 9 Chandler beats Saguaro 31-21 in matchup of top-two teams in Arizona
The only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week featured No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) hosting No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Friday and the Panthers cruised to a 26-7 win. The Baltimore power improved to 4-0 and reeled off its 12th consecutive victory. The Panthers travel to Hawaii next week to face Kahuku on Sept. 30.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA insider suggests Boston Celtics could add former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to coaching staff
The Boston Celtics are still figuring out their 2022-2023 season plans following the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, and
Spurs Hire Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring 7-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Don Bosco Prep stuns No. 13 Bergen Catholic with dominant 31-7 win
In one of the best rivalries in high school football Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) dominated No. 13 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and rolled to a 31-7 win. After the Crusaders tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter after a 69-yard touchdown run from Kaj Sanders, the Ironmen scored the final 24 points. Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for two scores and the defense shut down Bergen's offense. Don Bosco Prep improved to 3-2 and snapped the Crusaders 17-game win streak.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 St. Frances Academy proves 'road warrior' status with 26-7 win over No. 25 Dutch Fork
The Panthers, who won't play at home until Oct. 7, already have wins in Illinois, Texas and Florida. After checking South Carolina off the itinerary, St. Frances closes out its sojourn with a trip to Hawaii to face island power Kahuku on Sept. 30. But before jetting across the Pacific...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy attend Chandler-Saguaro football game
The stars were out Friday night in Arizona. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams later today in an NFC West showdown. While it’s unsure how he spent his Saturday night, we know what he did Friday. Murray, along with teammates Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin, were on ...
NFL・
247Sports
Sundresses and Sundevils
And with the blink of an eye one quarter of the CFB season is already in the review mirror. We wait all year long for the season and it goes by far too quickly. However, the good news is that conference play is upon us. This week the resurgent Utes head down to the desert for the latest installment of the Red Rock Rivalry. While that may not be the official name for it, I have decided that I will push it on the masses much like this past summer’s conference realignment drama made the term “4 corners schools” a thing.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 9 Chandler brings the thunder 31-21 over Saguaro in lightning-delayed game
Chandler scored 21 unanswered points in the second half before Saguaro added a late score, turning a 14-10 halftime deficit into a more dominant win than the scoreboard indicated. The Wolves earned some revenge from their Open Division loss to Saguaro last year. In the 2021 title tilt, the Sabercats...
CBS Sports
UTSA vs. Texas Southern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The UTSA Roadrunners will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Texas Southern should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Roadrunners will be looking to get back in the win column.
Comments / 0