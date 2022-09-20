ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dylan Raiola, Justice Haynes, Caleb Downs lead list of sons of former professional athletes playing high school football

By Zack Poff, MaxPreps.com
 5 days ago
CBS Denver

Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight

Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
PUEBLO, CO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Moore: Arizona State should call Urban Meyer after blowout loss to Utah

Arizona State’s 34-13 loss to Utah at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday makes an obvious and hugely controversial point: Ray Anderson needs to call Urban Meyer. ASU is in search of a new leader after the abrupt departure of Herm Edwards, and there’s pressure on Anderson to make a bold impression with the hire as major programs realign into lucrative super-conferences.    ...
TEMPE, AZ
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Don Bosco Prep stuns No. 13 Bergen Catholic with dominant 31-7 win

In one of the best rivalries in high school football Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) dominated No. 13 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and rolled to a 31-7 win. After the Crusaders tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter after a 69-yard touchdown run from Kaj Sanders, the Ironmen scored the final 24 points. Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for two scores and the defense shut down Bergen's offense. Don Bosco Prep improved to 3-2 and snapped the Crusaders 17-game win streak.
ORADELL, NJ
247Sports

Sundresses and Sundevils

And with the blink of an eye one quarter of the CFB season is already in the review mirror. We wait all year long for the season and it goes by far too quickly. However, the good news is that conference play is upon us. This week the resurgent Utes head down to the desert for the latest installment of the Red Rock Rivalry. While that may not be the official name for it, I have decided that I will push it on the masses much like this past summer’s conference realignment drama made the term “4 corners schools” a thing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

