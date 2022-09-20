Read full article on original website
US Space Force reveals theme song and is widely slammed on Twitter as ’embarrassing’
THE UNITED States Space Force has released its official song and the reception by military sites and listeners on Twitter has not been stellar. The song was released on September 20th to mostly poor reviews and ridicule. Criticism of the song, titled "Semper Supra", has been widespread across platforms. "I...
Watch this delightful early interview of a pre-superstardom Yes appearing on early 70s BBC TV
From Jon Anderson's endearing shyness to Rick Wakeman's typical hilarity, this is a rare look at Yes before they conquered the US
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts
It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Could Be Cancelled in European Country
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next film due out from Marvel Studios, and the markets the film won't be able to be screened in may already be starting to pile up. New reports suggest Disney is mulling over the idea of skipping a theatrical release in France given the country's new laws regarding films and streaming platforms. French laws require theatrical releases to wait at least 17 months before being added to a streaming service available in the country, meaning no films in Marvel Studios' Phase 4 have made it onto a streaming service in the country, Disney+ or otherwise.
Under Wraps 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Disney's Under Wraps 2. Amy is preparing for her father’s Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Stobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned bitter rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose, and Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy, and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.
James Cameron Was Worried Avatar 2 Might Have Taken Too Long
After a film grosses almost $3 billion at the global box office, you have to imagine the studio behind it would want to cash in immediately. Get a sequel into theaters ASAP. Strike while the iron is hot. Avatar director James Cameron is not that kind of person though. He doesn’t rush things. And yet, even he admits that the 13 years it will have taken between 2009's mega hit and its December sequel Avatar: The Way of Water did worry him just a little bit.
Trailer Released for Upcoming Disney Animated Feature ‘Strange World’
At this year’s D23 Expo, Disney gave fans an extended sneak peek at their upcoming animated feature, “Strange World.” Now, the official trailer has been released to the public. This action-adventure journey follows a world-famous family of explorers, however along the way, their differences threaten to derail...
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
The Official Lamb Cult Twitter Account Promotes Its Newest Products By Recreating The Megalovania Concept From Undertale
The authoritative Cult of the Lamb Twitter recreated the Undertale song Megalovania with its merchandise. Since its publication, Cult of the Lamb has ironically achieved almost cult-like renown and adoration. In-game, players assume control of an endearing sacrificial victim who establishes a cult for a strange god that brings them back from the dead.
GTAVI: Rockstar responds to 52 minutes of footage leaked online
Early development footage of GTAVI leaked online over this past weekend, resulting in a total of 52 minutes of gameplay spread across 80-or-so videos. It didn't take long for Jason Schreier to confirm this with his sources, but even if he didn't, fans knew it was too elaborate to be fake.
Avatar Re-Release Includes Surprise Post-Credits Footage of The Way of Water
Avatar returns to theaters with an exclusive post-credits sneak peek at James Cameron's coming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, according to first reactions on social media. The remastered Avatar re-release — which hits U.S. theaters for a two-week engagement on September 23, ahead of the December 16 opening of Avatar 2 — features "never-before-seen" footage in addition to an upgrade in 4K High Dynamic Range. According to one report from a moviegoer who attended the September 21 re-release in France: "We are treated to a breathtaking scene [of] the marine life of Pandora."
Where to Watch and Stream Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed Free Online
Cast: George Lucas Linda Ellerbee Joan Breton Connelly Peter Jackson Camille Paglia. Film-makers and academics discuss the use of mythology in Star Wars and the impact of the films on society. Is Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed is not on Netflix. But...
Movie Review: Follow Me
This movie brings up a few interesting questions about society and about people in general since the idea of pushing people to their breaking point and beyond is one that bears some consideration, especially given the fact that people are already questioning what’s real these days and what’s been staged for their entertainment. Follow Me, also known as No Escape, is one of the several stories out there at this time that might make people realize that art imitating life imitating art is a very real phenomenon, even if this story is an entire fabrication that doesn’t follow the found footage model. What it does do is remind moviegoers that the distinction between what is real and what is not is far too often blurred for the sake of entertaining the masses. That’s kind of the message that’s picked up when internet celebrity Cole Turner is about to celebrate his tenth year of being a big name online and is invited to Russia to take part in an escape room activity that’s supposedly one of the best in the world.
Watch a Clip from New ‘Looney Tunes’ Movie ‘The Day the Earth Blew Up’ (Exclusive Video)
This week, Warner Bros. Animation will have a presence at the Ottawa International Animation Festival. And one of the projects that they’ll be highlighting is “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie,” one of several animated features and TV series that HBO Max scrapped earlier this summer. The feature is still in production and looking for a new streaming home, and we’ve got the exclusive clip that you can watch above.
Simulation glitches as Australian government has apologized for leaking the plot to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sequel
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel. It’s no secret that people are excited for the next Godzilla vs. Kong film, so much so that the Australian government got too excited and leaked its plot. If you had that on your 2022 bingo card, scratch away!
