3d ago
It’s “clean the house” time when he loses the election. Stackin the deck. His house of cards will soon fall.
Peter Antonacci, 1st head of Florida election police, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. – Peter Antonacci, an attorney and lifelong Florida public servant who recently led the new statewide election crimes unit, has passed away. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office confirmed Antonacci’s passing Friday in a statement to News 6. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for...
Ron DeSantis Picks Timothy Bobanic to be Brevard County’s Election Supervisor
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position he has held since 2013. He was previously the Director of Information Technology for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. A master Florida certified election professional, Bobanic earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of South Florida.
Governor DeSantis declares "State of Emergency" for 24 counties
With Tropical Depression 9 showing potential to make landfall in Southwest Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties.
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties as Tropical Depression 9 develops
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday across 24 counties that could potentially fall in the path of Tropical Depression 9, which is projected to become a Category 3 hurricane next week. DeSantis urged all Floridians to prepare for the storm’s impact after...
Andrew Warren suspension trial could get messy for Gov. DeSantis, constitutional lawyers says
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is still out of a job, but a federal district court judge wants a trial to decide whether he should get it back. The twice-elected state attorney was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis for neglect of duty and incompetence back in...
Here’s what Florida Amendment 3 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
Gov. DeSantis proposes bill to fight influence of ‘leftist governments’ in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday proposed legislation that would prohibit the purchase of lands near military bases by “China and other countries of concern.”. This proposal, coupled with a recent bill that was passed to target “malign foreign influence in the state of Florida,”...
‘Honor, courage, commitment’: New Ron DeSantis ad spotlights Navy ties
'He will do what is in your best interest, not in his best interest.'. The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out a new ad reminding voters of his military roots. The new “Honor, Courage, Commitment” ad, aired by the Republican Party of Florida, runs statewide and features...
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
Gov. DeSantis explains how Florida got involved in migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis explained at a news briefing Tuesday how operations at the Florida Panhandle led to him flying dozens of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. The governor, who made headlines after using Florida funds to transport two airplanes of...
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
DeSantis suspends Florida county commissioner over corruption allegations
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of a Miami-Dade county commissioner Tuesday in an executive order.
Battle lines forming over Orange County transportation tax vote
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As September comes to a close, campaigns and debates are springing to life on both sides of what will likely be the most consequential vote in Orange County this November. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In front of voters: whether the county...
Orange County sets up sandbag locations ahead of potential storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 spoke with Orange County leaders and experts on how to prep for a hurricane and about where the county currently stands with potential storms. “I want our residents to understand that we are well prepared to be able to deal with anything that could come our way,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.
State wildlife officials look to bar boats from Central Florida manatee hotspot
An area near the Indian River Lagoon would be off-limits
Comments / 4