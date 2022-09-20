Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program
On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
ourquadcities.com
Hundreds sign up for housing assistance
Hundreds of people signed up for a chance to get housing assistance from the City of Davenport. They waited in line over the last two days to get on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The city hasn’t offered it for five years. “Some of the...
KWQC
Scott County Human Society host empty the shelter week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Human Society is set to host empty the shelter week from Oct. 1 through 8. The human society is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation which is sponsoring reduced adoption fees to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. More than 280 organizations in 42 states are a part of the event.
ourquadcities.com
BHC graduate tells story of healing through horses
Author Cheryl L. Eriksen, a Black Hawk College East graduate, will do a book signing on Sept. 27 for her new memoir. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, in the library in Building A. A 1998 BHC graduate, Eriksen’s recently...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
ourquadcities.com
QC church kicks off Operation Christmas Child project
Operation Christmas Child is beginning its global project of distributing gift-filled shoeboxes. Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island held an informational session for those who want to help kids overseas through the program. The church has sent thousands of shoeboxes full of gifts and hygiene products since 2012. For more...
Jefferson Elementary students celebrate World Peace Day
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Jefferson Elementary School spent time celebrating 'World Peace Day' with its students. World Peace Day is recognized by the United Nations as an annual celebration on Sept. 21st. "We at Jefferson really want our kids to know that every one of them matter," Kandy Steel, Jefferson...
ourquadcities.com
Dancing With QC Stars to help local charities
The “Dancing With the Quad Cities Stars” event Thursday in Eldridge will help raise money for many area charities. The dance competition will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge, with a VIP Party at 6 p.m. According...
KWQC
Quad City Moms on QCT at 11 9/21
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s back to school, which has parents partly rejoicing, but also working to keep up with schedules, activities, and meals. Quad City Moms is a parenting resource for local families. Website: https://qcmoms.com/
ourquadcities.com
Block party kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
The Floreciente neighborhood in Moline kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month as Project NOW held its second annual block party. Families enjoyed free bilingual books, snow cones and tacos as over 25 non-profits and organizations lined the street with booths with information and resources to people who need it. For more...
A Yummy Día de los Muertos Food Truck Party Is Coming To Moline
On October 22, Downtown Moline will celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a parade, a free food truck party, and a concert at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark. The Mercado on Fifth 1st Annual Dia de los Muertos Parade. The day will start with the first annual Dia de...
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
ourquadcities.com
Free tacos, free books at today’s block party
Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?. That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.
Police seek Iowa mother of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, […]
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
KWQC
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Creates a Reserve Fund in the Event of an Emergency or Disaster
The Rock Falls City Council met in regular session last Tuesday evening and made quick work of a rather lite agenda. One ordinance that came up for second reading and adoption was the authorizing of the sale of a 2014 Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicle and a 1995 United Cargo Trailer. Another ordinance was amended relating to the Rock Falls municipal code for Fire Lane Designation for certain city streets.
KWQC
Quad City Pizza Company closing Bettendorf location
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1. Business owners made the announcement earlier this week in a Facebook post. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses,” according to...
