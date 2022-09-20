Read full article on original website
Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof
A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
Police escorted 200 passengers from a plane after it landed because 1 'inadvertently' missed security before boarding
Qantas said a passenger boarded a flight from Sydney to Melbourne after being allowed to pass from an unscreened to a screened area of the airport.
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Luggage ‘chaos’: Flight lands in Spain without a single bag onboard
Passengers were left waiting and confused at baggage reclaim in Spain before finding out that their luggage was still all the way back in the UK.Flight IB3693 – operated by Iberia Express – left Manchester for Madrid on Sunday (11 September) without a single traveller’s bag onboard.The airline blamed the incident on a “lack of handling agents from our handling provider”.Days after landing, the passengers still had no idea when they would be reunited with their possessions.During their trips, they had to cope with just the clothes they were wearing and items they had packed in hand luggage.The airline said that...
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
Italy 1-0 England: Criticism of Three Lions inevitable and deserved after latest Nations League loss
England's embarrassing relegation from their Nations League group might just be the least of manager Gareth Southgate's worries as they once again flouted their status as one of the supposed World Cup favourites. Here, in the majestic surroundings of Milan's San Siro stadium, England's dismal sequence of results was extended...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Reign Of Ante Pavelić, The Croatian Dictator Who Was Too ‘Bestial’ Even For The Nazis
Using his ultranationalist terrorist group known as the Ustaše, Ante Pavelić orchestrated a horrific genocide of nearly one million ethnic Serbs, Jews, and Romani people. On October 9, 1934, King Alexander of Yugoslavia was assassinated in Marseille, France. The assassin was an agent of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (IMRO) — but another group had been working behind the scenes to orchestrate his death: the Ustaše, a Croatian ultranationalist regime led by an unhinged fascist named Ante Pavelić.
Britain's bravest WW2 spy who led daring sabotage missions in heart of Nazi-occupied Europe before being executed by Hitler's goons is remembered as his never-before-seen archive goes up for auction
The secret archive of 'Britain's bravest spy' in World War Two has been unveiled for auction - 77 years after his execution by the Nazis. Major Francis Suttill, a criminal barrister before the war, built an underground resistance army in Nazi-occupied Europe after being parachuted behind enemy lines. The Special...
Kate Middleton to Catherine: Becoming Princess of Wales
Ever heard of Joan of Kent? What about Eleanor de Montfort? Or Gwenllian of Wales?. Unless you are a devoted student of history, the answer may be no. But what they share, along with (briefly) Catherine of Aragon, is that they were at one time all the Princess of Wales.
Pilot of Emiliano Sala flight describes aircraft as ‘dodgy’ before fatal crash
The pilot of a plane in which footballer Emiliano Sala died told friends that the aircraft was “dodgy” before the fatal flight from Nantes to Wales in 2019.In an exclusive audio clip obtained by the BBC, David Ibbotson, 59, expresses concerns about the plane.Both the pilot and the Argentine player, 28, died when the plane crashed in the English Channel close to Guernsey.“They’ve entrusted me to pick him up in a dodgy [plane]. Normally I have my lifejacket between my seats but tomorrow I’m wearing my lifejacket, that’s for sure,” Mr Ibbotson said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More David Miliband says US ‘not yet a leader’ on tackling climate crisisUkraine alleges Russians tortured people in Izium as bodies recovered from gravesPutin warns he’s ‘not bluffing’ over nuclear weapons, declares partial mobilisation
