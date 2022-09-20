ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doerun, GA

WALB 10

Lowndes Co. residents get water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County residents are getting some help after some hardships paying bills. Coastal Plain EOA has partnered with Lowndes County leaders to provide residents assistance with their water bills. Something people said came right on time. “Lowndes County wanted to take the opportunity to help citizens...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Demolition work back on track for Phoebe nursing center project

The old is going away to make way for the new in Albany, with a $40 million nursing school and residential facility set to take shape at the site of the building that in the past housed Albany High and Albany Middle School. The $40 million Phoebe Putney Hospital project will include instructional space and top-floor apartments.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 11 p.m. on Friday, Ian officially formed, upgrading from a tropical depression. The forecast cone from the National Weather Service has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday. There is increasing confidence that Southwest Georgia could be seeing...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
TIFTON, GA
Cordele Dispatch

City commission board back on track

On September 20, 2022 the City Commission regular meeting was held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Issac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey in attendance. This meeting was the first meeting that Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. sat on the board since his suspension. The meeting agenda included department head reports as well discussions on ethics, voting, and code ordinances.
CORDELE, GA
Monroe Local News

Valdosta State University announces local Summer 2022 graduates

VALDOSTA, GA (09/21/2022)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2022. This includes the following area residents:. Michelle Allen of Loganville earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership. Amber Carrington of Loganville earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon

ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts canine demonstration

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hosted a K-9 demonstration this year. Over 100 canines from across the United States showed the community how they search, detect and apprehend Thursday. Lowndes High Martin Stadium welcomed officers from all over the nation with their K-9′s., flashing their...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family

VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town. Updated: 13 hours ago. The hope is to attract...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA

