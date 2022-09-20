Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. residents get water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County residents are getting some help after some hardships paying bills. Coastal Plain EOA has partnered with Lowndes County leaders to provide residents assistance with their water bills. Something people said came right on time. “Lowndes County wanted to take the opportunity to help citizens...
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
EMS prepare plan for possible tropical storm
The Emergency Management Department begins their preparedness plan as soon as storms are detected and are carefully monitored.
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Demolition work back on track for Phoebe nursing center project
The old is going away to make way for the new in Albany, with a $40 million nursing school and residential facility set to take shape at the site of the building that in the past housed Albany High and Albany Middle School. The $40 million Phoebe Putney Hospital project will include instructional space and top-floor apartments.
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 11 p.m. on Friday, Ian officially formed, upgrading from a tropical depression. The forecast cone from the National Weather Service has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday. There is increasing confidence that Southwest Georgia could be seeing...
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
Demolition of former Albany High School building resumes, clearing way for medical training center
ALBANY — The legal dispute over demolition of a historic school building is over with a couple of recent developments — one being the withdrawal of an appeal seeking to overturn an earlier order and the fact that most of the building is now a pile of rubble.
City of Albany updating school zone flashers paid for with fines collected by speed cameras
ALBANY — School zone speed cameras have been a subject of criticism and controversy since they were activated for the 2020-2021 school year, but one point of agreement for most people would be approval that proceeds from tickets pay for police and safety equipment instead of coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.
WALB 10
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
Take a Child Outside Day to take place at Pebble Hill Plantation
The Pebble Hill Plantation Learning Center is back with its "Take a Child Outside" Day on September 24.
Cordele Dispatch
City commission board back on track
On September 20, 2022 the City Commission regular meeting was held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Issac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey in attendance. This meeting was the first meeting that Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. sat on the board since his suspension. The meeting agenda included department head reports as well discussions on ethics, voting, and code ordinances.
Monroe Local News
Valdosta State University announces local Summer 2022 graduates
VALDOSTA, GA (09/21/2022)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2022. This includes the following area residents:. Michelle Allen of Loganville earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership. Amber Carrington of Loganville earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family...
WALB 10
Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
southgatv.com
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts canine demonstration
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hosted a K-9 demonstration this year. Over 100 canines from across the United States showed the community how they search, detect and apprehend Thursday. Lowndes High Martin Stadium welcomed officers from all over the nation with their K-9′s., flashing their...
WALB 10
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
WALB 10
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town. Updated: 13 hours ago. The hope is to attract...
WALB 10
Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s enrollment fell this year from last year — something Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold discussed Wednesday in his college address. Griswold explained the additions and new programs Albany Tech is adding. In addition to the living and learning center with Phoebe,...
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
