Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing Issues
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
Bham Now
Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1
Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
wbrc.com
Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 23-25
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
wbrc.com
Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pickup orders can...
Bham Now
8 weekend events in Birmingham, Sept. 23-25, including races for great causes
Time flies when you’re having fun, and somehow, we’ve already reached the last weekend of September. It’s time to end the month in the best way at these can’t-miss events in Birmingham. Keep reading to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, September 23-25.
wbrc.com
Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
Bham Now
The Modern House Coffee Shop to open in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood on Sept. 23 [PHOTOS]
The Modern House Coffee Shop is returning to its roots in the Titusville neighborhood. The non-profit coffee house, which hires homeless people to provide them with job training and life skills, is opening Friday September 23rd at its new 422 Sixth Avenue South location. Bham Now first reported on the...
wvtm13.com
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Hoover's first entertainment district, Village Green
HOOVER, Ala. — A groundbreaking celebration was held to kick off construction for Village Green, the city of Hoover’s first entertainment district and lifestyle venue. Watch the full story above.
Bham Now
Your inside look at “vision planning” a vibrant community in Birmingham + beyond
If you’ve ever seen construction downtown and wondered just how much went into the planning of new buildings and developments, you’re not alone. I sat down with the team at Orchestra Partners, the redevelopment advisory firm responsible for developments like Mercantile on Morris, to learn more about what goes into vision planning and bringing downtowns to life.
Bham Now
￼Camp Bow Wow Hoover Hosts Fall Adoption Event With Greater Birmingham Humane Society
Hoover, Ala. – Hoover’s newest doggy daycare and boarding facility franchise, Camp Bow Wow, is already committed to helping animals find their forever homes and they haven’t even opened their doors for business yet. On September 24th, in partnership with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Camp Bow Wow Hoover will be hosting a fall adoption event at their new facility in Bluff Park off of Clearbrook Road. Attendees will not only get to meet and greet with some of the cutest adoptable dogs in the area, but will also get a preview of the all-new Camp Bow Wow facility from 9am-12pm.
Bham Now
NEW Village Green venue development begins in Hoover’s Stadium Trace Village [Photos]
On Friday, September 23, Birmingham-based commercial real estate development company Broad Metro and their guests—including Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato as well as members of the Hoover City Council and the Hoover Art Council—gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of Village Green, a new lifestyle venue & entertainment district located at Stadium Trace Village.
Bham Now
NEW Birmingham Xpress officially begins service; FREE rides for 30 days
On Thursday, September 22, members of the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA), Birmingham City Council and more gathered at the CrossPlex Transit Center to celebrate the beginning of the brand new Birmingham Xpress transit system 🚌. Rides on the NEW Birmingham Xpress are FREE for the...
Furnace Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, parking, other info for Alabama music festival
Furnace Fest 2022? Fans of heavy rock, thrash, punk and metal will descend on a familiar site in Birmingham this weekend, primed for three days of hardcore entertainment. Here’s what you need to know if you go. WHEN. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. WHERE. Sloss Furnaces, 20 32nd St. North, Birmingham....
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
Bham Now
Thornton Dial art exhibit NOW OPEN + 6 other events you don’t to miss from Samford Arts this fall
Mark your calendars—Samford Arts has a super exciting season planned, kicking off with an exhibit of the work of one of Alabama’s most notable artists, Thornton Dial. Keep reading for the full lineup including art shows, dance recitals and amazing theatre performances. 1. Thornton Dial Exhibition. Swing by...
otmj.com
Good As Gold: Ashley Mac’s Wins Statewide Retailer of the Year Award
Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, has been named Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category, according to a press release from the Alabama Retail Association. The fast-casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five...
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
