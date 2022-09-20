Hoover, Ala. – Hoover’s newest doggy daycare and boarding facility franchise, Camp Bow Wow, is already committed to helping animals find their forever homes and they haven’t even opened their doors for business yet. On September 24th, in partnership with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Camp Bow Wow Hoover will be hosting a fall adoption event at their new facility in Bluff Park off of Clearbrook Road. Attendees will not only get to meet and greet with some of the cutest adoptable dogs in the area, but will also get a preview of the all-new Camp Bow Wow facility from 9am-12pm.

HOOVER, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO