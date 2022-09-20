ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

CBS 42

Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1

Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pickup orders can...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Your inside look at “vision planning” a vibrant community in Birmingham + beyond

If you’ve ever seen construction downtown and wondered just how much went into the planning of new buildings and developments, you’re not alone. I sat down with the team at Orchestra Partners, the redevelopment advisory firm responsible for developments like Mercantile on Morris, to learn more about what goes into vision planning and bringing downtowns to life.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

￼Camp Bow Wow Hoover Hosts Fall Adoption Event With Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Hoover, Ala. – Hoover’s newest doggy daycare and boarding facility franchise, Camp Bow Wow, is already committed to helping animals find their forever homes and they haven’t even opened their doors for business yet. On September 24th, in partnership with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Camp Bow Wow Hoover will be hosting a fall adoption event at their new facility in Bluff Park off of Clearbrook Road. Attendees will not only get to meet and greet with some of the cutest adoptable dogs in the area, but will also get a preview of the all-new Camp Bow Wow facility from 9am-12pm.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

NEW Village Green venue development begins in Hoover’s Stadium Trace Village [Photos]

On Friday, September 23, Birmingham-based commercial real estate development company Broad Metro and their guests—including Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato as well as members of the Hoover City Council and the Hoover Art Council—gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of Village Green, a new lifestyle venue & entertainment district located at Stadium Trace Village.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

NEW Birmingham Xpress officially begins service; FREE rides for 30 days

On Thursday, September 22, members of the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA), Birmingham City Council and more gathered at the CrossPlex Transit Center to celebrate the beginning of the brand new Birmingham Xpress transit system 🚌. Rides on the NEW Birmingham Xpress are FREE for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Good As Gold: Ashley Mac’s Wins Statewide Retailer of the Year Award

Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, has been named Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category, according to a press release from the Alabama Retail Association. The fast-casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

