NCAA Football: Fresno State at Southern California

'We're catching up': New gym opens at Fresno State for student athletes
The performance center is stocked with up-to-date weight training equipment and iPads equipped with advanced technology to track a student-athlete's performance during a workout.
Fresno Athletic HOF inducts new class at new venue
FRESNO, Calif. – Wednesday marked the 63rd annual enshrinement for the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, and it also marked the grand opening for the Hall’s new home at the Save Mart Center. The new Hall has memorabilia and displays, and also has interactive technology. Kiosks where you can read about the history of Fresno […]
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers sink claws into Pioneers chances
VISALIA – The Porterville Panthers clawed their way to the top of Mt. Whitney in their first league game of the season in the new East Yosemite League. In a harrowing five sets, going point for point with the Pioneers for the victory in the fifth set, the Panthers finally secured their win with a 20-18 point score.
Low admission rates spark more outreach at Fresno State
Fresno State is projected to have a 5% decrease in its total enrollment headcount for the fall 2022 semester, according to the Office of Institutional Effectiveness (OIE). Before the official numbers are released on Thursday, Sept. 22, here is the most recent data from OIE and what it could mean for the university.
Fresno Coin Show scheduled for October
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Numismatic Society will have its coin show on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22. The Fresno Coin Show will take place at The American Legion Post 509, located at 3509 N. First Street in Fresno. On Friday, the hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 […]
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Driver flips car near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout. According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
Educator of the Week: Teacher and coach from Kerman High School
KERMAN, Calif. ( ) – Miss Amanda Valle, a Kerman High School English teacher, was nominated as KSEE 24’s educator of the week. The educator of nearly two decades focuses on preparing her students for the real world. “One of my primary goals is producing kids who behave...
How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
Fresno teen impresses with audition on The Voice
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A teenager from Fresno blew away two superstar judges with her blind audition on The Voice. During last week’s episode, 19-year Alyssa Witrado performed ‘Don’t Speak’ by Gwen Stefani, who is a judge on the show. Stefani and fellow judge Camila Cabello turned their chairs almost immediately after hearing Witrado sing, […]
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
Famed Astronomer Who Helped Prove Big Bang Theory Dies in Fresno at 92
A celebrated astronomer, whose shocking discovery 60 years ago led some to compare him to Galileo, died at his home in Fresno on Sept. 17 at age 92. Maarten Schmidt became the first astronomer to identify a quasar, a small, intensely bright object several billion light years away, and in the process upended standard descriptions of the universe and revolutionized ideas about its evolution, according to an article in The New York Times.
Where there's Smoke Out, there's fire for Fresno barbecue contest
Barbecue lovers have a reason to hit the road this weekend. The Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out on Saturday in Fresno promises a day of barbecue, live music, family fun and history. The Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned Master Series event will feature competing teams, which include Bakersfield's own PorkChop &...
Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad
Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair
TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
Fresh-produce supermarket coming to the Sunnyside area
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fancher Creek Town Center which will be located in the area of Clovis Avenue and Tulare Street will get a new Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts is just the beginning! There is plenty more to come, and we are excited to announce the work done by local developer, Fancher Creek Properties. […]
Gov. Newsom signs bill to remove ‘squaw’ from California locations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill to remove the word ‘squaw’ from names of towns, cities, and places across the state by 2025 was signed by Gov, Gavin Newsom on Friday – which was also Native American Day. With the new bill in place, Fresno County’s Squaw Valley could be required to undergo a name […]
