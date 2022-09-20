Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
WIS-TV
Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
wach.com
Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in an 18-wheeler crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 21. The collision occurred on SC Highway 121 near Interstate 26 in the Newberry area of Newberry County. Coroner Laura Kneece...
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
AOL Corp
Bike rider killed in collision with vehicle on Lexington County road, coroner says
A Midlands man was killed Tuesday when the bicycle he was riding was hit from behind by a vehicle, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said. Larry Gene Davis Jr., a 37-year-old Gaston resident, died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.
‘20 is plenty’: Columbia leaders consider lowering neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets to 20 mph. Residents living in the Earlewood neighborhood like Rebecca Haynes said they are fed up with speeders . "I have a three and a half year old. He desperately...
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
abccolumbia.com
Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
wach.com
Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
WIS-TV
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
WIS-TV
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
wach.com
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
One dead in Greenville County crash
The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a 2001 Dodge Truck died after running off the roadway. The single vehicle collision occurred around 8PM Wednesday, on Secondary Road 178 in Greenville County.
Charlotte Stories
Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas
Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
