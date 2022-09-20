ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in an 18-wheeler crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 21. The collision occurred on SC Highway 121 near Interstate 26 in the Newberry area of Newberry County. Coroner Laura Kneece...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Accidents
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Richland County, SC
Accidents
State
North Carolina State
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Orangeburg County, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lexington County, SC
Accidents
Orangeburg County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midlands#Collisions#Trains#Traffic Accident#Usc#Sc Highway Patrol
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
SUMTER, SC
Charlotte Stories

Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas

Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy