Read full article on original website
Related
One in six UK public procurement contracts had tax haven link, study finds
One in every six public procurement contracts issued by the government over a five-year period were won by businesses with connections to a tax haven, analysis has found. The companies behind the taxpayer-funded deals were owned by firms that were at least partly domiciled in one of 27 tax havens around the world, including the British Virgin Islands, Panama and Jersey.
‘Get growing’: two city farmers explain how to cultivate your own flowers
‘People just need to try it,” says Camila Romain, one half of urban flower farming duo Wolves Lane Flower Company. “We get emails from people saying, ‘I want to do the learning, and then I want to start’; we’re always trying to get them to just get growing.”
Comments / 0