Nebraska State

WOWT

Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation

Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s clean diesel rebate program now accepting applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 2022 clean diesel rebate program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. The program is funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Funding will help farmers replace their irrigation pumps with diesel engines to ones that are entirely...
Kearney Hub

State Education Commissioner Blomstedt stepping down in January

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announced on Friday he is stepping down from his position after nearly nine years. His departure is effective Jan. 3, giving the Nebraska State Board of Education three months to find his successor. In his resignation letter to the board, Blomstedt said he came to...
WOWT

Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires

O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
WOWT

Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
Kearney Hub

In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the COVID-19 pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in 2020. Twenty people voted in the...
Kearney Hub

States look to help tenants pay for air conditioning as climate warms

As an intense heat wave scorched Oregon in the summer of 2021, state Sen. Kayse Jama, a Democrat from Portland, knew people were literally dying from the heat. About 100 Oregonians — mostly low-income, older apartment-dwellers — died from heat-related causes. About a quarter of the people who died lived in his district.
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Kearney Hub

Golden year for state-funded UNO Goodrich Scholarship Program

OMAHA — Marty Martinez recalls darting off the city bus with his shaggy hair, bell-bottoms and pointed-collar shirt, to get to his first humanities class at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was 18 at the time, a fresh graduate of South High’s Class of 1972. His...
