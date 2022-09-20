Read full article on original website
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
Kearney Hub
Hospitals, other providers question State of Nebraska’s failure to pay health data provider
LINCOLN — The state’s provider of health care data and prescription drug purchases says its services to doctors and hospitals are being threatened because the state is failing to fully pay up on a $15 million-a-year contract. The lack of payments to CyncHealth prompted that organization’s board of...
WOWT
Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation
Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s clean diesel rebate program now accepting applications
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 2022 clean diesel rebate program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. The program is funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Funding will help farmers replace their irrigation pumps with diesel engines to ones that are entirely...
Kearney Hub
State Education Commissioner Blomstedt stepping down in January
State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announced on Friday he is stepping down from his position after nearly nine years. His departure is effective Jan. 3, giving the Nebraska State Board of Education three months to find his successor. In his resignation letter to the board, Blomstedt said he came to...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
foxnebraska.com
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
WOWT
Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires
O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
Kearney Hub
In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states
MINNEAPOLIS — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the COVID-19 pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in 2020. Twenty people voted in the...
Kearney Hub
States look to help tenants pay for air conditioning as climate warms
As an intense heat wave scorched Oregon in the summer of 2021, state Sen. Kayse Jama, a Democrat from Portland, knew people were literally dying from the heat. About 100 Oregonians — mostly low-income, older apartment-dwellers — died from heat-related causes. About a quarter of the people who died lived in his district.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska election officials say their job is more stressful, under the spotlight
LINCOLN — A trio of national researchers took turns Tuesday describing the rising threats and violence directed at officials who handle our elections, direct public health and educate our children. Three Nebraska election officials said that this state is not completely immune to the same trends described in the...
doniphanherald.com
Coal supply problems, natural gas hikes to increase costs for Fremont Utilities customers
Delayed shipments of coal combined with high natural gas prices are likely to cause increases in household utility bills, Fremont Utilities is warning its customers. Officials with the utility have been trying to get the word out so that customers aren’t surprised by higher bills, said Jeff Shanahan, general manager.
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission offering voluntary self-exclusion program for gambling
As casinos open for gambling across Nebraska, the state's Racing and Gaming Commission is offering a voluntary program for people who don't want to wager. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will launch a statewide portal for anyone who wants to exclude themselves from "participating in gaming activities" in the state.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Kearney Hub
Golden year for state-funded UNO Goodrich Scholarship Program
OMAHA — Marty Martinez recalls darting off the city bus with his shaggy hair, bell-bottoms and pointed-collar shirt, to get to his first humanities class at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was 18 at the time, a fresh graduate of South High’s Class of 1972. His...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
