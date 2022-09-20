Read full article on original website
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop. Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday,...
klin.com
LPD Finds Drugs Inside Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop
Two women were arrested after Lincoln Police stopped a car early Wednesday morning near 31st and P that had been reported stolen five days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on routine patrol spotted the car around 2:30 a.m. and pulled it over. Kocian says the officer made...
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
News Channel Nebraska
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in Tuesday night stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. They say the weapon used in the attack at a West Fairfield Street mobile home park hasn’t been found. Police arrested 61-year-old Charles Alexander...
NebraskaTV
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
klin.com
LPD Identifies Woman Murdered Tuesday Night
Lincoln Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night at a mobile home park near 1st and W Fairfield Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the victim was 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln. She was stabbed several times and later died at a Lincoln hospital. “We...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
klkntv.com
Manhunt underway in Lincoln after police say 2 teens were shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a 19-year-old who shot two other teens Tuesday night. This all started around 9:45 p.m., when police say an 18-year-old man ran up to a patrol car near 22nd and Dudley Streets and told the officer he was shot.
klkntv.com
Police investigating homicide in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s investigating a homicide in north Lincoln, with no suspects in custody at this time. LPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers responded to a stabbing call off of West Fairfield Street. Officers arrived to...
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
1011now.com
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
