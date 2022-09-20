Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney
Kearney defeated North Platte, 21-6, Friday night at Foster Field in Kearney. Amherst beat Kearney Catholic, 34-7, Friday night at Kearney Catholic High School.
Kearney Hub
'Hunter the Punter' using all methods to rise from small school at UNK
KEARNEY — Hunter Krause picked up his nickname while in high school. It has fit him even better at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “I specialized in it down here, and it was pretty cool to be able to hear that. I liked it a lot, too,” he said.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
Kearney Hub
Barbecue championships come to Kearney
KEARNEY — Fans of barbecue can get a taste of the best during the Midwest BBQ Cookoff Championships from 5-8 p.m. Saturday along 24th Street in downtown Kearney. The event, overseen by the Midwest BBQ Association, will feature four types of meat — smoke ribs, pork butts, chicken and brisket. The public is invited to come watch the contestants cook and then taste the prize-winning meat at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney area schools have heated races on Nov. 8 ballots
KEARNEY — Informed voters know something about the candidates and issues, but how much do voters know about themselves?. That’s a valid question, as voters have options about how and where they can cast their ballots, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff. “First they need to register,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney airport introducing new services, new airline
KEARNEY — Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house for Kearney Flight Services at Kearney Regional Airport. The event will be an opportunity for guests to see the new facilities and learn about the functions of Kearney Flight Services, according to a city of Kearney press release.
Kearney Hub
Was the Russian Flu the first coronavirus pandemic? Find out at UNK's Science Cafe
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members Kim Carlson and Doug Biggs will discuss the Russian Flu, its spread and whether it was actually the first coronavirus epidemic at the next Science Cafe. The event is hosted by Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society, and the...
Kearney Hub
Overton wins showdown of Fort Kearny Conference leaders
OVERTON — Overton’s girls held on by a fingernail to win the first set Thursday night. Then the Eagles squeezed the life out of Amherst in the second, winning a showdown of one-loss teams, 26-24, 25-16 at the Overton Triangular. “We knew Amherst was going to come out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney. (6) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton
SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
Kearney Hub
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
S-E-M remains unbeaten in 61-6 rout over Wilcox-Hildreth
SUMNER — S-E-M made a statement win in a battle of the unbeatens Thursday night, demolishing Wilcox-Hildreth 61-6 in a home victory. The loss was the first setback on a successful start for the Falcons, and the win looks to further embolden the Mustangs going forward. “All the goals...
Comments / 0