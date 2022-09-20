ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Barbecue championships come to Kearney

KEARNEY — Fans of barbecue can get a taste of the best during the Midwest BBQ Cookoff Championships from 5-8 p.m. Saturday along 24th Street in downtown Kearney. The event, overseen by the Midwest BBQ Association, will feature four types of meat — smoke ribs, pork butts, chicken and brisket. The public is invited to come watch the contestants cook and then taste the prize-winning meat at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
Kearney Hub

Kearney area schools have heated races on Nov. 8 ballots

KEARNEY — Informed voters know something about the candidates and issues, but how much do voters know about themselves?. That’s a valid question, as voters have options about how and where they can cast their ballots, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff. “First they need to register,...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney airport introducing new services, new airline

KEARNEY — Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house for Kearney Flight Services at Kearney Regional Airport. The event will be an opportunity for guests to see the new facilities and learn about the functions of Kearney Flight Services, according to a city of Kearney press release.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Overton wins showdown of Fort Kearny Conference leaders

OVERTON — Overton’s girls held on by a fingernail to win the first set Thursday night. Then the Eagles squeezed the life out of Amherst in the second, winning a showdown of one-loss teams, 26-24, 25-16 at the Overton Triangular. “We knew Amherst was going to come out...
OVERTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton

SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
SHELTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
Kearney Hub

S-E-M remains unbeaten in 61-6 rout over Wilcox-Hildreth

SUMNER — S-E-M made a statement win in a battle of the unbeatens Thursday night, demolishing Wilcox-Hildreth 61-6 in a home victory. The loss was the first setback on a successful start for the Falcons, and the win looks to further embolden the Mustangs going forward. “All the goals...
WILCOX, NE

