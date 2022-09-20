ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

You’re in a car crash while using an Uber or Lyft. What now?

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqJc7_0i3QEHVu00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While there is no state law requiring auto insurance to be a passenger for a ridesharing service, you could have some claims if you are insured and get into a crash.

According to Sinas Dramis attorney Brian Waldman, there are two common claims when getting into a car crash as a rideshare passenger.

The first claim is for no-fault insurance benefits.

“You’re entitled to the same benefits you would be if you were injured in your own vehicle,” said Waldman. “Those benefits are gonna include things like payment for medical expenses, reimbursement for lost wages.”

The second claim is a liability claim.

A liability claim goes against the driver of the car, and the Michigan legislature mandates that drivers who work for Uber or Lyft have to have an insurance policy that provides coverage for those types of claims.

“These are claims above and beyond those things that are available under the no-fault law, things like conscious pain and suffering wage loss, medical bills, beyond what’s payable and no-fault benefits,” continued Waldman.

Rideshare drivers have to have some hefty coverage, that can cover up to a million dollars.

Want to know more? Watch the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a deer leap over a moving car. According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles. The dashboard camera captured one...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Camera technology helps Jackson police catch criminals

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Take a drive around Jackson and your license plate might be on camera. It’s part of technology the Jackson Police department is using to catch criminals and leaders say it’s working. “The technology was used yesterday where we recovered two different wanted persons that were wanted for significant charges,” said Jackson […]
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Traffic
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Traffic
WLNS

LPD warns of police impersonator scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is warning residents of a scam going around. The scammer calls their potential victim posing as a member of the LPD named Sergeant Joe Brown. The scammer then tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest, then asks for money or gift cards to […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Police: False police calls are wasting LPD resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on Thursday but found nothing but a confused homeowner when they get there. Fake calls like this one Lansing police responded to aren’t anything new, but the FBI is reporting an increase in what they call SWAT calls. SWAT calls are simply […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Michigan Legislature#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Rideshare#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WLNS

Tips for flying amongst cancelations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Increased demand, staffing shortages and severe weather led to more than 50,000 flight cancelations in the US and around 500,000 delays between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to FlightAware. Almost one in four U.S. flights were late. The CEO of the luxury travel network Virtuoso expects more of the same […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy