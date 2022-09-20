You’re in a car crash while using an Uber or Lyft. What now?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While there is no state law requiring auto insurance to be a passenger for a ridesharing service, you could have some claims if you are insured and get into a crash.

According to Sinas Dramis attorney Brian Waldman, there are two common claims when getting into a car crash as a rideshare passenger.

The first claim is for no-fault insurance benefits.

“You’re entitled to the same benefits you would be if you were injured in your own vehicle,” said Waldman. “Those benefits are gonna include things like payment for medical expenses, reimbursement for lost wages.”

The second claim is a liability claim.

A liability claim goes against the driver of the car, and the Michigan legislature mandates that drivers who work for Uber or Lyft have to have an insurance policy that provides coverage for those types of claims.

“These are claims above and beyond those things that are available under the no-fault law, things like conscious pain and suffering wage loss, medical bills, beyond what’s payable and no-fault benefits,” continued Waldman.

Rideshare drivers have to have some hefty coverage, that can cover up to a million dollars.

