Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Mayor of Lawton delivers State of the City address
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker delivered the State of the City address Friday afternoon. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn. Booker reflected on how far the city’s come during his speech. He said the community’s ability to collaborate...
kswo.com
Frederick teachers surprised with reading award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teachers at Frederick Elementary were given surprise awards Friday afternoon. Representatives from Reading League Oklahoma presented Lisa Sizelove and Classie Nolan $1,000 checks. Sizelove was the League’s Teacher of the Year, while Nolan was the Instructional Coach of the Year. Reading League Oklahoma works...
kswo.com
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Completes Yard Makeover
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In June, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce partnered with three local landscaping companies for a raffle at their annual banquet to provide a yard makeover. The winner of the makeover, Kent Jester, was able to pick from three different designs from the participating companies...
kswo.com
Live fire exercise for veterans held at Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A special live-fire event was held on Fort Sill Friday afternoon, connecting current soldiers with those that came before them. The 3rd Battalion, 3th Field Artillery Regiment conducted the live-fire for a group of field artillery veterans. The live fire featured multiple launchers and rocket...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Altus AFB conducting pre-burn prior to air show
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is preparing for the Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow on October 1 and, as part of that preparation, will be conducting a large pre-burn on September 24. Officials with the base said The Air Force Wildland Fire Center will have...
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
kswo.com
Interview: Boomer Detachment 1288 Representatives Discuss The 2022 Devil Dog Run
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 29th Annual Devil Dog Run is happening next week in Elgin. 7News spoke with David Hull, the Commandant of the Boomer Detachment 1288, and Marci Houlahan, the Adjutant Paymaster, about the event, why it’s so important, and what activities will be on site. The...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all of their upcoming events on post. Plus, we discussed what Fort Sill’s involvement at International Festival this weekend will be. The Fort Sill Army Band will play at the opening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November
Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
Two Burkburnett students chosen across the nation to meet first lady Jill Biden
BURKBURNETT (KFDXKJTL) — Starting a new school can be scary for most students, and that can be worse for the kiddos in military families who may have to move several times a year. That is where the Burkburnett Student 2 Student program comes in. The program ensures that when a new student comes through the […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
kswo.com
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The operations manager of Werewolf Pharm says he knew the fee was going up, but didn’t know how much... until it was time to renew. “We didn’t find out about it until I went to apply for another license. I would have never found out about it. It’s not posted anywhere, they didn’t come out and tell anybody”, says Airieous Ervin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe. The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery. The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
kswo.com
Lawton’s efforts in tackling the nursing shortage
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Lawmakers are trying to tackle the nursing shortage the nation has experienced. They held an interim hearing trying to get to the root of the crisis the nursing industry is facing. Danielle Duggins is the RN director at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She said she’s...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Beagle mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week’s furry friend is a female Beagle mix. She’s available at Lawton Animal Welfare.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
kswo.com
Inflation and the recent drought are taking a toll on farmers and ranchers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Everyone’s been struggling to deal with inflation and the folks in the agriculture business around Lawton are no different. But they’re also worried about being able to make it to the next season or if their families’ multi-generational farms will end with them.
Local musicians team up to benefit ‘The Dancing Couple’
Local musicians are partnering to benefit a couple who have captured the hearts of Wichitans for years.
Comments / 0