Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Mayor of Lawton delivers State of the City address

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker delivered the State of the City address Friday afternoon. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn. Booker reflected on how far the city's come during his speech. He said the community's ability to collaborate...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Frederick teachers surprised with reading award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teachers at Frederick Elementary were given surprise awards Friday afternoon. Representatives from Reading League Oklahoma presented Lisa Sizelove and Classie Nolan $1,000 checks. Sizelove was the League's Teacher of the Year, while Nolan was the Instructional Coach of the Year. Reading League Oklahoma works...
FREDERICK, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Completes Yard Makeover

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In June, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce partnered with three local landscaping companies for a raffle at their annual banquet to provide a yard makeover. The winner of the makeover, Kent Jester, was able to pick from three different designs from the participating companies...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Live fire exercise for veterans held at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A special live-fire event was held on Fort Sill Friday afternoon, connecting current soldiers with those that came before them. The 3rd Battalion, 3th Field Artillery Regiment conducted the live-fire for a group of field artillery veterans. The live fire featured multiple launchers and rocket...
FORT SILL, OK
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Comanche, OK
kswo.com

Altus AFB conducting pre-burn prior to air show

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is preparing for the Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow on October 1 and, as part of that preparation, will be conducting a large pre-burn on September 24. Officials with the base said The Air Force Wildland Fire Center will have...
ALTUS, OK
newschannel6now.com

Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all of their upcoming events on post. Plus, we discussed what Fort Sill's involvement at International Festival this weekend will be. The Fort Sill Army Band will play at the opening...
FORT SILL, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November

Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The operations manager of Werewolf Pharm says he knew the fee was going up, but didn't know how much... until it was time to renew. "We didn't find out about it until I went to apply for another license. I would have never found out about it. It's not posted anywhere, they didn't come out and tell anybody", says Airieous Ervin.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers' deployment to Europe. The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery. The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton's efforts in tackling the nursing shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Lawmakers are trying to tackle the nursing shortage the nation has experienced. They held an interim hearing trying to get to the root of the crisis the nursing industry is facing. Danielle Duggins is the RN director at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She said she's...
LAWTON, OK

