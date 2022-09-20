Read full article on original website
NBC12
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in Friday’s shooting on Hull Street Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 for a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
Woman arrested, charged in connection to Hull Street Road shooting in Richmond
A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday morning on Hull Street Road.
VCU Police seeking suspect in connection to multiple thefts on campus
The VCU Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with up to five thefts from the university's campus.
Woman arrested after hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
Twenty-four-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Crash on Patterson in Henrico causes minor injuries, traffic backups
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic backups are expected in Henrico County Friday morning after a crash on Patterson Avenue. According to Henrico Police, the crash occurred at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Westhampton Glen Drive. Officers responded to the scene around 7:41 a.m. The crash involved two cars. First responders are at the […]
Four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 leaves one dead in Hanover County
A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 left one person dead and another person injured Wednesday evening.
NBC12
RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, around 10:17 p.m., an officer reported seeing a man driving recklessly on a golf cart in the area of North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue. The officer...
‘Nobody just disappears’: Hanover missing person case turns deadly after remains found in Southampton
The search for a missing Mechanicsville woman has come to a close, with a homicide case now opened, after her remains were found approximately an hour and a half from where she disappeared.
Hanover Sheriff says road rage shooting suspect is armed and dangerous, wanted for attempted murder
Police are currently searching for a man whom they say is armed and dangerous and wanted for attempted murder in connection to a road rage shooting incident two weeks ago.
Man arrested in connection to killing of 15-year-old Richmond student
A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey.
fredericksburg.today
City Police charge suspect with crimes at Motts Run
On Tuesday, the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested David Hunt, 31, of Spotsylvania County, on several charges, including breaking and entering at Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area. On July 7th, the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation, and Community Events Director reported several instances where cash was missing from the safe at Motts Run....
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
jamescitycountyva.gov
Police Make Arrest in Homicide
On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Temple Avenue closed as police investigate deadly early morning crash in Colonial Heights
Police said the early investigation has revealed a driver of a car headed east on Temple Avenue hit a person walking in the road near the intersection of Conduit Road. The victim died at the scene.
Trial date rescheduled for man accused by Richmond police of plotting July 4 shooting
One of the men accused by the Richmond Police Department of plotting an Independence Day mass shooting had a number of court scheduling changes this week.
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
Teen ejected from car, in critical condition after crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on Golansville Road near Murohy Lane at high speeds when the driver lost control and overcorrected. The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a group of of trees and overturned.
Crash across from Rappahannock High School closes several east lanes in Richmond County
According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Hanover Sheriff’s Office warning residents of Zelle scam
A new smishing, or phishing done over SMS messaging, scam consists of fake fraud alert messages and calls that appear to be coming from Zelle used to trick victims into sending money to an imposter account.
