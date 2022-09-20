ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Springs, VA

Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in Friday’s shooting on Hull Street Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 for a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, around 10:17 p.m., an officer reported seeing a man driving recklessly on a golf cart in the area of North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue. The officer...
City Police charge suspect with crimes at Motts Run

On Tuesday, the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested David Hunt, 31, of Spotsylvania County, on several charges, including breaking and entering at Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area. On July 7th, the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation, and Community Events Director reported several instances where cash was missing from the safe at Motts Run....
Police Make Arrest in Homicide

On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
