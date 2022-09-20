ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Drain after rain’ to prevent mosquito breeding

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District are reminding residents to “drain after the rain” in order to prevent mosquitoes.

According to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District, warm temperatures after rain will create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District said in a news release that mosquito season is not over and the threat of West Nile virus is still being seen in dead birds and mosquito samples across the county. There are 3 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans in Yolo County.

Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

“It’s not common to get rain in September and the recent storm has left a lot stagnant water, we urge everyone to inspect their yards and dump out water from household containers such as buckets, flowerpots, bird baths and old tires that may breed mosquitoes,” Gary Goodman, the District Manager said in the news release.  “It’s especially important because temperatures are expected to increase by the weekend which means we will likely see more mosquitoes.”

Aedes aegypti is also spreading throughout the area, which makes it even more important that residents eliminate all sources of stagnant water, the news release said.

According to a news release, invasive mosquitoes have been detected along Northgate Boulevard and the south Natomas area. They also have been found in “Rosemont, Arden-Arcade, Orangevale and Elk Grove in Sacramento County and the city of Winters in Yolo County.”

Invasive mosquitoes bite during the day and pose a public health risk because they can transmit diseases such as Zika, dengue, and chikungunya.

