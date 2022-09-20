Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show.

The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.

Salvador wrote in her ruling on Sept. 12, that Paul Dyal’s medical records “indicate that he has been treated for his conditions and is stable.”

Dyal and two other men, Jerome Teschendorf and Vernon Williamson, were arrested in March after an investigation revealed “both long-term sexual and physical abuse of minors in the church spanning a period of over thirty years,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the arrests.

Dyal was originally denied bond in April.

In July, the court considered the defense’s motion to reconsider bond and examined how Dyal’s medical conditions were being handled in jail.

In August, no decision had been made on Dyal’s bond as the judge was still considering information given by doctors.

The defense presented Dyal’s medical records, which included:

Podiatrist records indicating the Defendant has an ingrown toenail which has gotten cut on a regular basis approximately every 60 days.

St. Vincent’s medical records indicating the Defendant has high-blood pressure and diabetes, for which he takes medication, and he has a circulatory disorder due to morbid obesity.

Jail records indicating the Defendant is allergic to statin medications.

Eye surgery center records indicating the Defendant had a retinal detachment and decreased peripheral vision and had surgery on January 13, 2022, for same.

Clay eye medical records indicating the Defendant’s vision was stable post-surgery, with no pain and irritation.

The court found, Salvador wrote, “that for the conditions outlined in the medical records, and the Defendant’s current medical state, the county jail and, if need be, the local hospital through protocol with the jail, can provide the Defendant the necessary medical treatment for his conditions.”

Dyal is due to appear in court Wednesday. Read the full motion below:

