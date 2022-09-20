ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Depression 9 churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Depression 9....
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm

Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remember to add prescriptions to your hurricane kits

As the chance of a hurricane gets stronger remember to add your prescription medications to your hurricane kit. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult to get those meds because of insurance company rules. Florida law addresses this dilemma, insurance companies typically require a certain amount of time between refills. But...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Keeping an eye on water levels at Lake Okeechobee

Lake Okeechobee’s water level stands at just under 13 feet which means there is plenty of room for rising water if a storm blows in. The Army Corps isn’t sending any water toward SWFL. They’re tracking the development of tropical depression nine and the forecast. If a...
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Older homes face flooding concerns in Golden Gate Estates

People with older homes in Golden Gate Estates, that are living in areas with newly constructed homes are blaming builders for their flooding concerns. Newer homes are being built higher which means there is less of a chance they will flood, but it’s forcing all the water down to the lower homes. That’s exactly why Golden Gate Estates residents are on high alert for flooding most days. And, the chances of a potential hurricane only raise residents’ levels of anxiety regarding flooding.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Tim Aten Knows’ column coming to Gulfshore Business

In this Gulfshore Business report, Southwest Florida is a bustling place and things are always changing or being built. No matter what’s happening there is one person who always seems to know what’s going on. ‘Tim Aten Knows’, his column, is now with Gulfshore Business exclusively. The column...
ECONOMY
WINKNEWS.com

Boat captain charged in deadly parasailing trip off Florida Keys

MARATHON (CBS) A Florida Keys boat captain has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with the parasailing death of an Illinois woman back in May. Two children, including the woman’s son, were also injured in the incident. Authorities arrested 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch Thursday on one felony count...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL

