Former president Donald Trump held a rally in Wilmington on Friday, his first since New York attorney general Letitia James announced her civil lawsuit against him, his three eldest children, his business associates, and the Trump organisation this week.Not surprisingly, his complaints about that lawsuit occupied the majority of his speech, followed immediately by the FBI executing the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. But the rally was also the former president’s chance to return a conquering hero, since most of the candidates he endorsed in the state won their primaries. In addition, Mr Trump continued the practice that caught...

