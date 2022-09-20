Read full article on original website
Related
Five takeaways from Trump’s rally in North Carolina
Former president Donald Trump held a rally in Wilmington on Friday, his first since New York attorney general Letitia James announced her civil lawsuit against him, his three eldest children, his business associates, and the Trump organisation this week.Not surprisingly, his complaints about that lawsuit occupied the majority of his speech, followed immediately by the FBI executing the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. But the rally was also the former president’s chance to return a conquering hero, since most of the candidates he endorsed in the state won their primaries. In addition, Mr Trump continued the practice that caught...
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a massive fraud lawsuit against Trump, his business, and his three eldest children.
‘Thousands still dying each week’: Biden’s Covid remarks downplay risks
Joe Biden’s recent declaration that the Covid-19 pandemic was over was premature, according to several infectious disease experts, but there was not a consensus among them about whether the remarks will cause a significant change in Americans’ attitude towards the virus and lead to worse public health outcomes.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0