Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Ballotpedia News

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
CBS News

Election chief on mounting threats to poll workers ahead of midterms

The nation's top election security official broke down as she recounted the vitriol targeting election officials, including those in her home state of Washington. "It's unnerving," said Kim Wyman, now the senior election lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "Threats like 'we're going to hang you.'...
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race

It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Independent

January 6 committee adviser says White House called rioter during Capitol insurrection

The White House switchboard connected a phone call to a Capitol rioter while the attack on Congress was underway, a former adviser to the January 6 committee claims."I only know one end of that call," Denver Riggleman, a technical adviser who worked with the congressional, told 60 Minutes. "I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more."Mr Riggleman, a former military intelligence officer and Republican congressman from Virginia, is the author of a forthcoming...
NewsOne

Know Before You Vote: Election Law Changes Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms

Midterm elections are quickly approaching, with important races happening up and down the ballot. While most of the emphasis is placed on congressional races, notably the U.S. Senate, voters will have an opportunity to decide who will lead important state and local offices. With the rise of election conspiracy theorists...
Washington Examiner

We need accurate voter rolls

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, with the goal of registering tens of thousands of potential voters to vote. All eligible adults should register to vote. People are lucky that we live in a republic in which we are each given a chance to have our voice heard at the ballot box.
Vox

Everything you need to know about voting right now

The 2022 midterm elections will take place on November 8, with a number of issues — like abortion access, inflation, and immigration — and a handful of high-profile races — in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada — top of mind for voters. However, access to the polls has never been more fraught: As Vox’s Fabiola Cineas reported, 18 states had passed 34 new laws restricting voting as of May. With this in mind, knowing how and where to vote, and what to expect — including your rights on Election Day — has never been more important.
Vox

High voter turnout doesn’t cancel out voter suppression

Since the beginning of 2021, dozens of states have enacted restrictive voting laws — legislation that limits how, where, and when voters can cast a ballot. During the first two years of the pandemic, states expanded voting options, ushering in unprecedented access to the ballot via 24-hour voting, drive-through voting, mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes, and other measures. But following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, the myth of voter fraud and a stolen election quickly spread. By May of 2022, nearly 400 restrictive bills had been introduced in legislatures nationwide.
