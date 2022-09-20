Read full article on original website
How Do I Register to Vote? Online Voter Registration in Every State
As the midterms approach, voters in several states will face new rules about who exactly can cast ballots, when, and how.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
Stacey Abrams at Risk of Losing to Brian Kemp Amid Problems With Key Voters
Two months from election day, some are questioning whether the woman credited with saving Georgia's Democratic Party can salvage her own race for governor.
Video shows fake Trump elector in Georgia letting 2 Trump associates into an elections office on the day that a voting system was breached
A new video has added a layer of intrigue in the Georgia probe of Trump's post-election actions. A fake Trump elector was seen on tape letting Trump-linked operatives into the Coffee County office. The group included Cyber Ninjas' CEO Doug Logan, the man behind the botched Arizona vote audit. A...
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
Election chief on mounting threats to poll workers ahead of midterms
The nation's top election security official broke down as she recounted the vitriol targeting election officials, including those in her home state of Washington. "It's unnerving," said Kim Wyman, now the senior election lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "Threats like 'we're going to hang you.'...
Far-right "constitutional sheriffs" now turn to hunting "fraud" in midterm elections
A controversial group of right-wing sheriffs that has spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and propagated Donald Trump's Big Lie is now vowing to monitor this year's midterm elections through surveillance of drop boxes and a hotline for reporting purported election fraud. The Constitutional Sheriffs and...
Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race
It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
January 6 committee adviser says White House called rioter during Capitol insurrection
The White House switchboard connected a phone call to a Capitol rioter while the attack on Congress was underway, a former adviser to the January 6 committee claims."I only know one end of that call," Denver Riggleman, a technical adviser who worked with the congressional, told 60 Minutes. "I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more."Mr Riggleman, a former military intelligence officer and Republican congressman from Virginia, is the author of a forthcoming...
NPR
Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now
We're still a little over six weeks away from Election Day, but voting for the midterms has already started. As NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports, we are now officially in voting season. HANSI LO WANG, BYLINE: In November, on a Tuesday, you're probably used to hearing this. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)
Michelle Obama’s Voting Initiative Partners With BLK Dating App For National Voter Registration Day
In honor of National Voter Registration Day, BLK launches its partnership with "When We All Vote." The post Michelle Obama’s Voting Initiative Partners With BLK Dating App For National Voter Registration Day appeared first on NewsOne.
Know Before You Vote: Election Law Changes Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms
Midterm elections are quickly approaching, with important races happening up and down the ballot. While most of the emphasis is placed on congressional races, notably the U.S. Senate, voters will have an opportunity to decide who will lead important state and local offices. With the rise of election conspiracy theorists...
Washington Examiner
We need accurate voter rolls
Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, with the goal of registering tens of thousands of potential voters to vote. All eligible adults should register to vote. People are lucky that we live in a republic in which we are each given a chance to have our voice heard at the ballot box.
Vox
Everything you need to know about voting right now
The 2022 midterm elections will take place on November 8, with a number of issues — like abortion access, inflation, and immigration — and a handful of high-profile races — in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada — top of mind for voters. However, access to the polls has never been more fraught: As Vox’s Fabiola Cineas reported, 18 states had passed 34 new laws restricting voting as of May. With this in mind, knowing how and where to vote, and what to expect — including your rights on Election Day — has never been more important.
Vox
High voter turnout doesn’t cancel out voter suppression
Since the beginning of 2021, dozens of states have enacted restrictive voting laws — legislation that limits how, where, and when voters can cast a ballot. During the first two years of the pandemic, states expanded voting options, ushering in unprecedented access to the ballot via 24-hour voting, drive-through voting, mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes, and other measures. But following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, the myth of voter fraud and a stolen election quickly spread. By May of 2022, nearly 400 restrictive bills had been introduced in legislatures nationwide.
Fair Fight Founder Stacey Abrams Says Georgia Will Play Key Role In Midterm Elections
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, told NBC News in an interview Wednesday that key House and Senate races in the state will determine if Democrats can get control of Congress. “Georgia is essential. We know that Raphael Warnock is going to be essential to holding the Senate....
Activist vows to continue after being criminally charged twice for helping voters who can't read
Everyone deserves to cast a ballot.
