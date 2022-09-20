Indy Jazz Fest returns with an outdoor festival at Garfield Park, features Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway, more

Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Comedienne Ms. Pat talks this weekend’s Classic Comedy Jam
The Classic Cabaret Concert & Comedy Jam are back in Indianapolis for Circle City Classic weekend!. Comedienne Ms. Pat joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” as one of this weekend’s headlining acts. She will be performing alongside DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Lil Duval. On Saturday night, September...
WISH-TV
Fall fun, music you can expect in Brown County
Fall is here, and one hot spot this time of year is Brown County! Brown County Music Center is nestled in beautiful Nashville Indiana. Earlier this week, “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome spoke to someone about the sights and sounds there you can enjoy this season. It’s a...
Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 23 - 25
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, September 23 - 25, including Circle City Classic, the Indy Night Market, and Fiesta de la Familia.
WISH-TV
Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of this weekend’s ‘The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam’
It’ll be a history-making weekend with the return of Indy’s “Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam.”. Concert promoter Geno Shelton and performer Alaina Renae joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show and to give a preview of Alaina’s performance with her song, “Loving.”
WISH-TV
Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis. On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).
WISH-TV
‘We. The Culture’ art exhibit opens tomorrow at Newfields
A new art exhibition is opening at Newfields this week. It’s called, “We. The Culture: Works by The Eighteen Art Collective.”. It’s curated by Gang-Gang and the Eighteen Art Collective. This is the same group who came together to create Indy’s Black Lives Matter street mural.
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood celebrates opening fright night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and Nightmare on Edgewood is ready to deliver the scares. It’s been operating in Indianapolis for over 40 years. Friday was opening night, and News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist got a glimpse of what visitors have in store. Paul...
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
A new look and sound to the Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana Black Expo officials announced there would be no football game at this year’s Circle City Classic, it turned some heads….and also fired up some social media armchair quarterbacks. The answer to those critics is arguably the major part of the 2022 edition of the classic, and one in which supporters say was the time […]
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
West Side bakery serving up a taste of Hispanic culture
Artisan Bakery and Pastries on the Indianapolis’ west side has been serving up tasty treats since 2018.
WISH-TV
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
18 festivals around Indianapolis this fall 2022
Here are 18 festivals to check out this fall 2022 season in Indianapolis and around central Indiana.
WISH-TV
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Hope been happening here’: Light of the World celebrates National Back to Church Sunday
Light of the World Christian Church made sure to create a welcoming environment for members and guests during Sunday worship service Sept. 18 for its National Back to Church Sunday service. The third Sunday of September is National Back to Church Sunday — a day to encourage friends, neighbors and...
MARTA sees metro Atlanta’s transit future in Indianapolis
MARTA officials say they have seen the future of transit in cities such as Indianapolis, and it’s riding on rubber tires. Bus rapid transit is designed to mimic rail lines. It’s faster than regular local bus service. And though it’s not as fast as rail, it’s cheaper to build. This week, MARTA is leading a Clayton County delegation to Indianapolis, which the transit agency says offers the kind of rapid bus service metro Atlanta residents can expect. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited the city last month to assess the service.
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
scsu.edu
SC State’s Marching 101 Band hits the road to Indianapolis for Colts’ home season opener
ORANGEBURG, S.C. – South Carolina State University’s high-stepping musical powerhouse will be featured in a performance of a lifetime this weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Marching 101 Band will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium with an electrifying halftime performance that will awe a crowd of thousands of spectators and fans from Indianapolis and across the nation as the Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
WISH-TV
JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Indianapolis, and DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation create Multicultural Media Producing Program
INDIANAPOLIS – September 21, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation will create a one-year degree program for news and media producers.
