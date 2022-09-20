ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Henry, OH

Peter and Mara Torok named St. Henry's 'Family of the Month'

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

St. Henry Catholic Church Council 8860 is proud to announce the selection of the Torok family as our family for the succeeding quarter of October, November and December 2022.

Peter and Mara regularly demonstrate the values of a Christian family and visibly live that daily.

The Torok’s are blessed with five children and two grandchildren; their children are grown and in college or pursuing careers. After retiring from the United States Army, Colonel Torok worked in the Veterans Administration System (VA) as a physician.

During his time with the VA, Doctor Torok was instrumental in opening nine outpatient clinics in east Tennessee and southwest Virginia, including Rogersville and Morristown.

Doctor Torok has retired from daily practice but volunteers with Remote Area Medical (RAM), which provides free healthcare services to those in need via pop-up clinics in the region.

The Torok’s moved to the Rogersville area and St. Henry community for the beautiful, quiet surroundings and inviting environment.

Peter and Mara quickly integrated into St Henry’s culture, volunteering in various capacities; they recently served as St Henry’s representatives for the Synod survey initiated by Pope Francis. Mara serves as a Lector and served on the Parish Pastoral Council as secretary for two years; she also cleans the Mass linens.

Peter serves as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, and he and Mara volunteer as traveling Eucharistic Ministers taking communion to the sick and homebound.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

