NCAA Football: Youngstown State at Kentucky

WFMJ.com
Warren JFK to play remaining home games at Liberty Stadium
WARREN, Ohio - The Warren JFK football team will play its remaining home games at Liberty high school. The Eagles are home to Rootstown (September 30), Cleveland Central Catholic (October 14) and Southeast (October 21). Warren JFK has played its home games at Mollenkopf Stadium but were forced to find...
d9and10sports.com
D10 Finds Gill Eligible for Regular Season, Ineligible for Postseason after Transferring from Hickory to Reynolds
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Louie Gill, a junior who transferred from Hickory to Reynolds a month ago, has been declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason after a hearing by the District 10 Committee Thursday, according to Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM. The ruling...
Local school’s Homecoming football game canceled; last-minute replacement ‘unlikely’
The game was canceled "due to circumstances beyond their control."
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
More than just a number: The lives lost to gun violence in Youngstown this year
This article contains a list of people who have lost their lives to gun violence in the city of Youngstown in 2022, with a few details on who they were and what they were like.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Canfield Fair sale
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Winona Frozen Foods Inc.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
Driver ticketed after rollover crash in Poland
A driver was ticketed after a rollover crash Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call
The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
ems1.com
Man charged with assault after punching Ohio medic several times
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged with fourth degree felony assault on a paramedic during a 911 call, WKBN 27 reported. AMR paramedics responded to reports of a possible overdose. At the scene, Billy Jarrett, 58, requested to be taken to the hospital. As the crew...
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall
CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
‘Faster than a machine’: Local candle maker with disabilities thrives
Ron Welsh has worked at the Beaver Creek Candle Company for all 11 years that it has been in business in Lisbon.
cleveland19.com
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district released a statement regarding an “extremely distasteful, disturbing, and inappropriate” picture of a local student that has been circulating online. Tuesday’s statement from James A. Garfield Local Schools superintendent Ted Lysiak was in response to the social media post...
Milk truck crash sends debris across Youngstown interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
Youngstown leader launches new program for residents
Monday, McDowell made the announcement at his building in downtown Youngstown.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Police responding to reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries in Steubenville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
