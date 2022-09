NAPLES, Florida — Krissy Carman of Eugene, Oregon, may have had Mickey Mouse on her mind, but Fiddlesticks Country Club was her happiest place on earth Thursday afternoon. Carman two-putted the 17th hole for par to win the 35th US Women’s Mid-Am Championship 2-and-1 over Aliea Clark of New York.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO