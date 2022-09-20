ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

NCAA Football: Youngstown State at Kentucky

By Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCxKH_0i3QCa1B00

Sep 17, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown (2) celebrates with running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) after a touchdown is scored during the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jambar

Football’s perfect season ends to No. 9 Wildcats

After a strong start to the season, the Youngstown State University football team fell into the loss column for the first time in 2022 against a SEC opponent in the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field Sept. 17. In what was a courageous effort, the Penguins fell by a final...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

Tressel, Teams To Be Honored on October 8

Youngstown State President and former YSU Head Football Coach Jim Tressel will be honored along with the members of the 1987 Ohio Valley Conference Champions and the 1997 Division I-AA National Champions on Oct. 8 at Stambaugh Stadium. The Penguins play host to North Dakota in a key Missouri Valley...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WFMJ.com

Warren JFK to play remaining home games at Liberty Stadium

WARREN, Ohio - The Warren JFK football team will play its remaining home games at Liberty high school. The Eagles are home to Rootstown (September 30), Cleveland Central Catholic (October 14) and Southeast (October 21). Warren JFK has played its home games at Mollenkopf Stadium but were forced to find...
WARREN, OH
duqsm.com

Football drops road clash with Hawaii

The Duquesne football team completed their out-of-conference schedule with a road loss in Honolulu against Hawaii 24-14 on Saturday night. Leading up to Saturday’s game, the Dukes flew into Honolulu on Tuesday, and used the acclimation period to both practice and experience the island. Head Coach Jerry Schmitt described...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Sports#Kentucky Wildcats
WFMJ.com

Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call

The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
CANFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Execution date set for man on death row since 1986

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An execution date has been set for a convicted child killer. The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026. Hill was convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in Trumbull County beck in 1985,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
707
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy