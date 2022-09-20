NCAA Football: Youngstown State at Kentucky

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitt Misses Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams
The Pitt Panthers miss out on their highest-rated recruit.
Jambar
Football’s perfect season ends to No. 9 Wildcats
After a strong start to the season, the Youngstown State University football team fell into the loss column for the first time in 2022 against a SEC opponent in the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field Sept. 17. In what was a courageous effort, the Penguins fell by a final...
ysusports.com
Tressel, Teams To Be Honored on October 8
Youngstown State President and former YSU Head Football Coach Jim Tressel will be honored along with the members of the 1987 Ohio Valley Conference Champions and the 1997 Division I-AA National Champions on Oct. 8 at Stambaugh Stadium. The Penguins play host to North Dakota in a key Missouri Valley...
Stoops, Kentucky Maintaining Challenge of Juggling Recruiting and the Transfer Portal
Kentucky football has jumped a couple of pedestals in the college football hierarchy over the course of Mark Stoops' tenure. As the Wildcats have gotten consistently better, so has the recruiting around Lexington. Following years of mediocrity on the field and on the trail, Big Blue Nation ...
WFMJ.com
Warren JFK to play remaining home games at Liberty Stadium
WARREN, Ohio - The Warren JFK football team will play its remaining home games at Liberty high school. The Eagles are home to Rootstown (September 30), Cleveland Central Catholic (October 14) and Southeast (October 21). Warren JFK has played its home games at Mollenkopf Stadium but were forced to find...
duqsm.com
Football drops road clash with Hawaii
The Duquesne football team completed their out-of-conference schedule with a road loss in Honolulu against Hawaii 24-14 on Saturday night. Leading up to Saturday’s game, the Dukes flew into Honolulu on Tuesday, and used the acclimation period to both practice and experience the island. Head Coach Jerry Schmitt described...
Driver ticketed after rollover crash in Poland
A driver was ticketed after a rollover crash Friday morning.
Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash
Crews took two people to the hospital following a crash Friday afternoon in Youngstown.
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call
The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
cleveland19.com
Execution date set for man on death row since 1986
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An execution date has been set for a convicted child killer. The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026. Hill was convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in Trumbull County beck in 1985,...
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill
Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
Attorneys argue photo lineup flawed in Rowan Sweeney case
Attorneys for one of two men in custody for the September 2020 murder of a 4-year-old Struthers boy are asking a judge to suppress statements to the police made by his mother.
Campbell man killed in Austintown highway crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday on Interstate 80 eastbound at Interstate 680 southbound in Austintown.
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 22, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Man flown to the hospital after shooting in Aliquippa, state troopers looking for gunman
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa. State troopers are looking for the gunman. County dispatchers said officers and medics were sent to the 1100 block of Main Street at around 2:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived...
Milk crash emphasizes concern over speed on I-680
There are still tire marks along Interstate 680 indicating the spot where a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load of milk products Thursday.
