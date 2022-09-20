ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt school board wants another look at graduation recognition policy

By By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ly2Zs_0i3QCVYQ00

Following complaints from families, the school board plans to re-examine a new policy about how schools acknowledge top graduates.

District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said Monday that he would like to talk more about the way the school district recognizes excellence because some board members still have questions about Policy 3440. Approved by the board Sept. 12, the policy made no provision for the recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians at graduation, beginning with the Class of 2027.

The policy would continue the practice of recognizing cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude graduates, which Pitt County Schools began in 2019. It would discontinue a long-term practice of automatically designating valedictorians and salutatorians as commencement speakers, saying that class rank would not be used as the sole factor for determining speakers.

District 6 representative Worth Forbes said that he disagreed with the decision, which the board unanimously approved as part of its consent agenda a week earlier. Consent agenda items are voted on without discussion.

“When I looked through Policy 3440, I was looking for the words valedictorian and salutatorian,” Forbes said. “I didn’t realize that I was voting for that policy that included not having a valedictorian and salutatorian speaker. I made a mistake.”

Forrest said he made the same error.

“I should have dug down into the details,” he said. “I would have voted against it being in the consent items.”

Although a separate policy (3450) on class rankings indicates high school principals may designate a valedictorian and salutatorian, Policy 3440, titled Recognizing Excellence, makes no mention of valedictorians or salutatorians.

“I have heard from a whole lot of parents in regards to this,” Forbes said, adding that an opinion column from J.H. Rose High School Class of 2022 valedictorian Hayden Humphreys that appeared in the Sept. 17 edition of The Daily Reflector also was critical of the decision.

Forbes quoted from the Rose graduate’s column, reading the following section of Humphreys’ writing to the board: “My opinion may have no bearing on the decision, but I was the one who lived the experience, not the school board. I would just like to make it known that I am not a supporter of valedictorian or salutatorian being done away with and would not like my words to be used in a manner that supports such a cause.”

“Of course that’s one student,” Forbes acknowledged. “But I think we always honor our athletes, and you have to say many of these athletes from the time they are little they give up a lot of their time. They give up a lot; they have to forfeit a lot of activities and we honor them.”

Forbes said he would not object to a policy that would allow schools to select a class speaker in addition to the valedictorian and salutatorian, but he did not want to see the honor of addressing their fellow classmates taken from the top two graduates.

District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said the policy, as approved, would not have prevented valedictorians and salutatorians from being considered as graduation speakers. The current policy states: “Principals, with input from teachers, parents and students, shall develop a fair and equitable system for determining student graduation speakers. Principals will provide written notice to parents and students as to the procedures utilized to select commencement speakers.”

Because Monday’s meeting was a work session, board members took no formal action. No date has been set for Policy 3440 to be discussed again.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

FSS program sees third graduate

Margaretta Hines graduated from the Family Self-Sufficiency program on Thursday, Sept. 22. The five-year program, supplied through the Washington Housing Authority, assists individuals with achieving financial independence by receiving an education, gaining employment and finding housing. It is a voluntary program for individuals who receive Section 8 and Public Housing rental assistance, according to the Washington Housing Authority’s website.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Craven Community College receives scholarship donation

NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College recently received a $1,000 scholarship donation from Gregory Poole Equipment Company of Raleigh. The funds will be used to support students in the college’s Diesel Technology program. “Our ongoing partnership with Gregory Poole has enabled many of our community members to learn the tricks of the diesel technology […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

School lunches no longer free in public school districts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Schools in the east to get new buildings

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems. Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County,...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Education
WNCT

Better Skills, Better Jobs fair returns Sept. 29

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The largest job fair of its kind in eastern North Carolina is returning for its second year to address workforce development needs in Pitt County and surrounding areas. Pitt Community College (PCC) is working with the John M. Belk Endowment, East Carolina University, Pitt County Economic Development, Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community.  The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#High School#Pitt School Board#The School Board#Policy 3440
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Produce box distribution program resumes

JACKSON – Northampton County’s Office of Aging continues to provide an array of services to senior citizens throughout the county. Theresa Scott, Director of Aging, shared details of that work with the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on Sept. 7. Scott provided an overview of different...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Social district a possibility in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
WASHINGTON, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Compute North, which planned to build a cryptomining center in Greenville, declares bankruptcy

Compute North, which had planned to build a large cryptomining facility in Greenville, has declared bankruptcy, according to court documents dated Sept. 22. Filed in the Southern District of Texas, the bankruptcy applies to the company’s main entity, as well as its subsidiaries spanning several states. That includes Compute North NC09, incorporated in North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WNCT

Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8

KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Calvin Williams — Independent Write-In Candidate for Craven County Sheriff

The North Carolina Board of Elections has qualified Independent Candidate Calvin Williams as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 2022 election for Craven County Sheriff. North Carolina requires Independent candidates to qualify as a write-in. Independent affiliates are not recognized as a primary party. You will be required to write-in the name “Calvin Williams” on the blank line under the heading for Craven County Sheriff and darkened the circle in order to vote for him on the November 2022 ballet.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
334
Followers
554
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy