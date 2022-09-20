Pitt school board wants another look at graduation recognition policy

Following complaints from families, the school board plans to re-examine a new policy about how schools acknowledge top graduates.

District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said Monday that he would like to talk more about the way the school district recognizes excellence because some board members still have questions about Policy 3440. Approved by the board Sept. 12, the policy made no provision for the recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians at graduation, beginning with the Class of 2027.

The policy would continue the practice of recognizing cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude graduates, which Pitt County Schools began in 2019. It would discontinue a long-term practice of automatically designating valedictorians and salutatorians as commencement speakers, saying that class rank would not be used as the sole factor for determining speakers.

District 6 representative Worth Forbes said that he disagreed with the decision, which the board unanimously approved as part of its consent agenda a week earlier. Consent agenda items are voted on without discussion.

“When I looked through Policy 3440, I was looking for the words valedictorian and salutatorian,” Forbes said. “I didn’t realize that I was voting for that policy that included not having a valedictorian and salutatorian speaker. I made a mistake.”

Forrest said he made the same error.

“I should have dug down into the details,” he said. “I would have voted against it being in the consent items.”

Although a separate policy (3450) on class rankings indicates high school principals may designate a valedictorian and salutatorian, Policy 3440, titled Recognizing Excellence, makes no mention of valedictorians or salutatorians.

“I have heard from a whole lot of parents in regards to this,” Forbes said, adding that an opinion column from J.H. Rose High School Class of 2022 valedictorian Hayden Humphreys that appeared in the Sept. 17 edition of The Daily Reflector also was critical of the decision.

Forbes quoted from the Rose graduate’s column, reading the following section of Humphreys’ writing to the board: “My opinion may have no bearing on the decision, but I was the one who lived the experience, not the school board. I would just like to make it known that I am not a supporter of valedictorian or salutatorian being done away with and would not like my words to be used in a manner that supports such a cause.”

“Of course that’s one student,” Forbes acknowledged. “But I think we always honor our athletes, and you have to say many of these athletes from the time they are little they give up a lot of their time. They give up a lot; they have to forfeit a lot of activities and we honor them.”

Forbes said he would not object to a policy that would allow schools to select a class speaker in addition to the valedictorian and salutatorian, but he did not want to see the honor of addressing their fellow classmates taken from the top two graduates.

District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said the policy, as approved, would not have prevented valedictorians and salutatorians from being considered as graduation speakers. The current policy states: “Principals, with input from teachers, parents and students, shall develop a fair and equitable system for determining student graduation speakers. Principals will provide written notice to parents and students as to the procedures utilized to select commencement speakers.”

Because Monday’s meeting was a work session, board members took no formal action. No date has been set for Policy 3440 to be discussed again.