Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids

By The Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

Twenty students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.

Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.

On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.

Friday’s Terrific Kids are Ivionia Barrett, Alexander Rodriguez, Jack Wade Dunn, Kamaine Nicholson, Geovonny Evans, Darwin Baca Gamas, Kayla Renteria-Rodriguez, Rafaela Tzaquitzal-Orozco, Da’Moni Phillips, Cristian Villagran-Hernandez, Genesis Saucedo, Corbin Faulkner, Dalila Gonzalez-Martinez, Londynn Jones, Eric Dixon, Ben Tyndall, Aislynn Gamas, Yedanni Flores-Trujillo, Carter Ellis and Royal Pickett.

The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
