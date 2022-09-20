ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braham Cross Country

By Mike Harley
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

Coach: Raymond Abraham.

Top Runners: Girls — Sophomore Ava Johnson. Boys — Junior Ben White.

Outlook: Braham’s Abraham understands that the process of building a program is a marathon more than a sprint.

Last season the program only had four athletes who came out. This season, Abraham has been able to double that number to eight athletes.

“Just talking to the kids and selling them on how beneficial it is for a lot of things in life. You can learn a lot from running,” Abraham said on his strategy of recruiting runners.

On the boys side, White is a former football player who decided to switch to cross country and has seemed to have found a home as a runner.

For the girls, Johnson was the Bombers’ top female runner from a year ago. She is returning with lofty expectations for the upcoming season.

“Ava was our fastest girl from a year ago,” Abraham said. “Hopefully she gets a PR this year.”

With a lot of new faces coming out this fall, the Bombers hope to find some diamonds in the rough that can bolster the competitiveness of the team.

County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

