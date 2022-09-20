ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Know Your Foe: Virginia Tech Defensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obgB2_0i3QCPG400

The Virginia Tech defense is one of the stingiest in the country

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech (2-1) Hokies in a battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night at 7:30 pm EST, with the action broadcasting on ESPN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zivO5_0i3QCPG400

Under first year head coach Brent Pry, the program returned the iconic Virginia Tech lunch pail - a Hokie tradition introduced by former co-defensive coordinator Rod Sharpless in 1995, Pry’s first stint with Tech as a graduate assistant (1995-98). The pail symbolizes the blue-collar approach of the Hokies’ football defense and developed by former defensive coordinator Bud Foster. The battered pail travels wherever the Hokies go, and its care is entrusted to a defensive leader.

The Virginia Tech program embracing its history has apparently paid off, defensively, through the first three games, notching wins over Boston College and Wofford while suffering a shocking season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion.

Pry brings his version of the 4-3 defense from Penn State to Blacksburg and has his Hokies ranked fifth in the nation in total defense (201.1 ypg), third in rushing defense, allowing a mere 42 yards per game, and the Hokies defense is getting off the field with a 17.1 % third down opponent percentage, ranking third in the country. Additionally, the Hokie defense allows an average of 12.3 points per game which ranks 16 th nationally.

Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong (bottom) and defensive back Jalen Stroman (26) along with Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (right) tackle Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY

Senior linebacker Dax Hollifield and safeties Chamarri Conner and Nasir Peoples return after earning 2021 All-ACC Honorable mention, and currently lead the team in tackles.

Hollifield tops the list with 23 tackles, including tied for a team-best three tackles for a loss with defensive end TyJuan Garbutt. Connor’s 19 tackles rank second on the team with a team-high 10 solo tackles and Peoples comes in third with 13 tackles.

Defensive ends CJ McCray and Cole Nelson have combined for 4.5 sacks with Nelson at the top with 2.5.

Augusta Free Press

UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously

Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Gobbles Gobblers (Episode 403)

The pendulum of emotion within Mountaineer Nation has swung to optimism. That’s what a record-setting performance will do against a long-time rival on its home field. West Virginia’s 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech produced more than ownership of the Black Diamond Trophy. It could be the victory the Mountaineers badly needed to propel them into the month of October and the eight Big 12 Conference games that remain.
MORGANTOWN, WV
