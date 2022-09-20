ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barco, NC

Currituck Aviation Day is set for Saturday

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

BARCO — Almost 1,000 people attended Currituck Aviation Day last year and Airport Manager William Nelson is looking for an even bigger crowd on Saturday.

Aviation Day will be held at the Currituck Regional Airport in Barco from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Last year’s event was the first time Currituck County had hosted an Aviation Day in about 10 years, Nelson said.

“We had a lot of interest and a lot of calls about this year’s Aviation Day,” he said.

One of the highlights again this year will be free airplane rides for kids ages 7-17 provided by the Elizabeth City Experimental Aircraft Association. Six EAA planes flew more than 40 kids across the skies of Currituck last year.

The free flights for kids will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather conditions permitting. The EAA will also take people older than 17 up for a flight for $15.

“They should have six planes again this year,” Nelson said. “It looks like it is going to be a nice day to fly. It is supposed to be in the 70s.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Forestry Department are planning demonstration flights over the airport between noon and 1 p.m.

The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach will fly in two World War II aircraft that will be on display during the event. One is a P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft while the second is an aircraft carrier-based dive-torpedo bomber AD-5 Skyraider.

Other attractions include aircraft displays, airplane fly-ins, a classic cars display, tours of the airport terminal, children’s games, food trucks, vendors and live music.

“We will have quite a few new vendors out here,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he expects up to 30 private planes to fly in and be displayed at the airport during the day.

“I have people coming from north of Richmond to put their airplane on display,” he said.

