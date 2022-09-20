NCAA Football: Youngstown State at Kentucky

Jacoby Brissett passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cleveland Browns record a 29-17 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Nick Chubb rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and Amari Cooper had 101 yards and one score on seven catches for the Browns (2-1). Cleveland's David Njoku had nine receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown. Mitchell Trubisky passed for 207 yards and...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO