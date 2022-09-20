NCAA Football: Youngstown State at Kentucky

Related
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers at Browns: Preview, Props & Prediction
The Cleveland Browns will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night as both teams seek to stay atop the early AFC North standings. Both teams are also coming off tough Week 2 losses. Pittsburgh fell at home 17-14 to the New England Patriots, while Cleveland suffered a meltdown that saw the Browns blow a 13-point lead with 1:55 remaining against the visiting New York Jets. ...
Jacoby Brissett fires 2 TD passes as Browns down Steelers
Jacoby Brissett passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cleveland Browns record a 29-17 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Nick Chubb rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and Amari Cooper had 101 yards and one score on seven catches for the Browns (2-1). Cleveland's David Njoku had nine receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown. Mitchell Trubisky passed for 207 yards and...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
269
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
