‘The Mole’ Trailer: Netflix Resurrects Reality Series Rooted in Sabotage

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago
Welcome to a new generation of deception.

Over two decades since Anderson Cooper first hosted ABC reality competition series “ The Mole ,” the show is back on Netflix with 12 new contestants vying for a massive cash prize. Yet one of them is not who they appear to be…

Each week, 12 players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win. But there’s a catch — one player will sabotage the rest. Who is The Mole? The series kicks off October 7, with new episodes airing weekly.

Per an official synopsis, “The Mole” is a high-stakes competition series, and in this reimagined version, 12 players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

The series is based on the Belgian format “The Mole” (original title “De Mol”), created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives. Alex Wagner hosts the Netflix version, with contestants including former pageant queen Avori Henderson and producer Greg Shapiro.

Casey Lary, Dom Gabriel, Jacob Hacker, Joi Schweitzer, Kesi Neblett, Osei White, Pranav Patel, Samara Joy, Sandy Ronquillo, and Will Richardson also compete.

“The Mole” aired for five seasons on ABC from 2001 through 2008. Executive producers for the new series include Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, and David Burris. “Holey Moley” producer Eureka Productions is behind the Netflix series.

Netflix also recently greenlit “Squid Game”-inspired competition show “Squid Game: The Challenge” with a historic prize of $4.56 million for one of the 456 competitors to take home. “Squid Game” showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk defended the greenlit reality spinoff, saying it “doesn’t really set a great precedent” to “take things too seriously.”

“I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize,” Emmy winner Hwang said. “However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”

“The Mole” premieres October 7 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

