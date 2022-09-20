Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Persistent Disparities in Diabetes Mortality Observed in US Rural Counties
Diabetes mortality rates in 2017-2018 compared with 1999-2000 were highest and unchanged in rural counties. New cross-sectional findings suggest rural counties in the United States had the highest overall diabetes mortality rate in comparison with other urbanization levels. Subnational disparities, including a higher annual diabetes mortality rate (ADMR) in men...
Efanesoctocog Alfa: The Breakthrough Hemophilia Therapy Candidate
Dr. Steven Pipe talks about the profound effect the novel recombinant factor VIII candidate demonstrated in patients with hemophilia A. In an interview with HCPLive, Steven Pipe, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Pathology, and Director of the Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders Program, University of Michigan, discussed the impact of efanesoctocog alfa on patients with hemophilia A in the phase 3 XTEND-1 clinical trial.
Metabolic Syndrome Leads to Worse Outcomes For Patients With HBV-Related HCC
Concurrent metabolic syndrome was independently linked to a worse overall and recurrence-free survival rates. Metabolic syndrome is connected to a worse overall survival for patients with hepatitis B virus (HBV)-related hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). A team, led by Ming-Da Wang, MD, Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital, Second Military...
SGLT2 Inhibitor Use May Lower Risk for Dry Eye Disease in People with T2D
The analysis suggests people with T2D newly receiving SGLT2 inhibitors may have lower risk for DED in comparison to those receiving GLP-1 RAs. Treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) with sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors may lead to lower risk for dry eye disease (DED), compared with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA).
Nonopioid Drug Candidate Reduces Pain Associated with Diabetic Neuropathy
LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of adaptor-associated kinase 1 (AAK1). This week at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress on Pain 2022 in Toronto, Canada, pivotal data that evaluated novel drug candidate LX9211 was presented by Anand Patel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Conquest Research, Certified Principal Investigator. The study assessed the effect of the small molecule inhibitor developed by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to reduce pain without involving the opioid pathway.
Microperimetry Helps Predict Disease Progression in Eyes at High Risk of AMD
Microperimetry was safe and appeared predictive, detecting in at least 65% of cases the risk of AMD. The use of microperimetry to predict progression in Age-Related Eye Disease Study Group (AREDS) stages in eyes at high-risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) showed promise, according to new findings. Despite the lack...
Dermatomyositis Incidence Rates Remain Steady Among VA Health Care Patients
Despite worldwide trend data, incidence trends for dermatomyositis do not show increases among the study population. A research letter finds that dermatomyositis (DM) rates are not increasing and remain relatively stable among the population of US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care patients. The inflammatory condition’s rate in the...
Risk of Cardiovascular Disease Increases with Daytime Napping
Short and long nighttime sleep duration, along with daytime napping, were associated with a moderate increase in risk of cardiovascular diseases. A team of investigators led by Zhiyu Wang, MPH, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Tianjin Medical University, aimed to further understand the relationship between sleep and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) by focusing on the characteristics of sleep.
