Satisfying Subaru SUVs That People Love Driving and Owning
The satisfying Subaru SUVs that people love driving and owning include the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, 2022 Forester, and the 2022 Outback. The post Satisfying Subaru SUVs That People Love Driving and Owning appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Outback: Crossover SUV Competition!
Take a look at this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Outback head-to-head comparison to help you decide which crossover SUV is better for you. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Outback: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used SUVs for 2022: Subcompact, Small, Midsize, and Large
The best used SUVs for 2022 include the subcompact Mazda CX-3, small Jeep Wrangler, midsize Toyota Highlander, and the fan-favorite full-size Toyota Land Cruiser. The post The Best Used SUVs for 2022: Subcompact, Small, Midsize, and Large appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend?
Here's a look at the current iteration of the Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla compact sedan models and what Consumer Reports thinks of each one. The post Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB
Here's a look at the 2007 Toyota Highlander midsize SUV model and its pros and cons as a used SUV option on the automotive market. The post The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)
Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
The 10 vehicles most likely targeted for catalytic converter theft, and what cops are doing about it
As catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically, police agencies are focusing on prevention for some of the most commonly targeted vehicles.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Toto Wolff believes Red Bull’s plans to build their own F1 engine are ‘very bold’
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull pushing on with producing their own F1 engine is a “very bold strategy” after talks with Porsche collapsed. The 2022 Constructors’ leaders are pushing on with their own Red Bull Powertrains division, with team principal Christian Horner detailing that more than 300 people are already working on the project. The target is to produce their own engine for new regulations in 2026, though Red Bull are open to a future partnership with a third party - in a similar manner to their past agreement with Honda and a collaboration with the Japanese...
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel
It's official, Ram's only in-house diesel engine is dead. Here's a peak at the diesel that might replace it. The post Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a forgotten mid-size truck by Ford. What exactly is it? The post This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
25 Freebies To Ask For When Buying a New Car
Car dealers are notorious for trying to upsell buyers with all kinds of pricey add-ons, but that shoe can be worn on both feet. You might be able to get a lot of those same items for free as part of...
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
