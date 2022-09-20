Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull pushing on with producing their own F1 engine is a “very bold strategy” after talks with Porsche collapsed. The 2022 Constructors’ leaders are pushing on with their own Red Bull Powertrains division, with team principal Christian Horner detailing that more than 300 people are already working on the project. The target is to produce their own engine for new regulations in 2026, though Red Bull are open to a future partnership with a third party - in a similar manner to their past agreement with Honda and a collaboration with the Japanese...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO