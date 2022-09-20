Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
abc57.com
City announces street closures for South Bend's Best. Week. Ever.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of streets will be closed throughout South Bend during the city's annual Best. Week. Ever. celebration. On Sunday, Wall Street will be closed between Greenlawn Avenue and E. Zoo Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Rebel Art Fest. On Tuesday, the...
abc57.com
Intersection of First, Spring streets closed beginning September 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of First and Spring streets will be closed beginning Monday for street improvements. The intersection will be closed until October 7. Signs will be in place acknowledging the closure. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while crews work.
WNDU
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
abc57.com
Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
abc57.com
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
22 WSBT
Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City
An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
WNDU
New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Decatur Road in Volinia Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Decatur Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 4:30 a.m., deputies were called to Decatur Road, north of Dutch Settlement Road, for the crash. At the scene, emergency personnel found one vehicle overturned...
WNDU
Illinois teen dies after leading police on chase, crashing into Ames Field in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Illinois is dead after police say he crashed into a concrete pillar that provides a barrier to a football stadium in Michigan City. Michigan City Police say it all started Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. when a juvenile reported a domestic battery...
abc57.com
Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
22 WSBT
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.
Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
WNDU
BMV announces closure of Nappanee branch
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch on Thursday. The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch is Oct. 28. The BMV says it is committed to providing options for residents to complete...
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
indiana105.com
I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
95.3 MNC
Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend
A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
WNDU
Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka. They held a town hall Thursday night at the library on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka. Inspire Mishawaka is working with other community partners to earn an Indiana Main Street accreditation. This accreditation...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
WNDU
‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
