South Bend, IN

WNDU

Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Ireland, IN
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City

An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash on Decatur Road in Volinia Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Decatur Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 4:30 a.m., deputies were called to Decatur Road, north of Dutch Settlement Road, for the crash. At the scene, emergency personnel found one vehicle overturned...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.

Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
MISHAWAKA, IN
News Break
Politics
WNDU

BMV announces closure of Nappanee branch

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch on Thursday. The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch is Oct. 28. The BMV says it is committed to providing options for residents to complete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend

A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka. They held a town hall Thursday night at the library on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka. Inspire Mishawaka is working with other community partners to earn an Indiana Main Street accreditation. This accreditation...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
ELKHART, IN

