ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

St. Jay hospital breaks ground on new expansion

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury is breaking ground on a project that will expand its mental health offerings. Hospital leaders say the emergency department is getting upgraded and expanded to help care for people in crisis. They say the pandemic and economic recession negatively affected people and families and increased the prevalence of people experiencing mental health issues and that short staffing created long wait times for patients.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu. Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her. According to the Humane Society of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
SWANTON, VT
vtcynic.com

UVM needs to bring back COVID-19 housing

As a warm welcome to my first week at UVM, my floor was overcome with an upsurge in COVID-19. Not only did eight people on my floor alone test positive, but COVID-19 was rapidly spreading throughout the halls of my dorm complex, Wing/Davis/Wilks. Nobody knew what to do. As soon...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Over The Counter#Diseases#General Health#Americans
VTDigger

Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A vaccination clinic will be held on the Vermont Statehouse Lawn Friday as part of the Montpelier Fall Festival. The clinic will be operating from 9 to 4 and is sponsored by the health department. They will offer both outdoor and drive-up options. All Brains Belong...
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cats
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
castletonspartan.com

Sammis hopes to represent new district

On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
CASTLETON, VT
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen

UVM student assaulted and held at gunpoint downtown. Dartmouth Health says expansion will lower health care costs in long run. Construction is moving forward on a new, 200,000-square-foot inpatient pavilion at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Wednesday Weathercast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 2,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New task force to target Chittenden County gun violence

Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen. Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen. Soaring squash return to Stowe this weekend. Students in central Vermont got a soggy science lesson Wednesday afternoon as part of a hands-on program teaching the importance of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors

About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Campus

New Amtrak stop connects Middlebury and New York City

Middlebury is now a station on Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express, which runs daily from New York’s Penn Station to Burlington, Vt. by way of Albany and Rutland. The station opened on July 29, making it the first passenger rail service to operate in the area since 1953. The introduction of the service prompted increased rail safety awareness efforts in Middlebury over the past several months by Operation Lifesaver of Vermont, Inc.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy