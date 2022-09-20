Read full article on original website
WCAX
St. Jay hospital breaks ground on new expansion
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury is breaking ground on a project that will expand its mental health offerings. Hospital leaders say the emergency department is getting upgraded and expanded to help care for people in crisis. They say the pandemic and economic recession negatively affected people and families and increased the prevalence of people experiencing mental health issues and that short staffing created long wait times for patients.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu. Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her. According to the Humane Society of...
WCAX
Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
vtcynic.com
UVM needs to bring back COVID-19 housing
As a warm welcome to my first week at UVM, my floor was overcome with an upsurge in COVID-19. Not only did eight people on my floor alone test positive, but COVID-19 was rapidly spreading throughout the halls of my dorm complex, Wing/Davis/Wilks. Nobody knew what to do. As soon...
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
VTDigger
Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist
CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas. Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed...
NECN
Vermont Sheriff Candidate Breaks Silence Amid Investigation Into Rough Handling of Detainee
A candidate for sheriff in one Vermont county is breaking his silence, more than a month after video surfaced that showed him appearing to mistreat a handcuffed and seemingly intoxicated man who was in custody. The candidate for Franklin County Sheriff, former captain John Grismore, insists the segment of video...
WCAX
Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A vaccination clinic will be held on the Vermont Statehouse Lawn Friday as part of the Montpelier Fall Festival. The clinic will be operating from 9 to 4 and is sponsored by the health department. They will offer both outdoor and drive-up options. All Brains Belong...
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
castletonspartan.com
Sammis hopes to represent new district
On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
WCAX
Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen
UVM student assaulted and held at gunpoint downtown. Dartmouth Health says expansion will lower health care costs in long run. Construction is moving forward on a new, 200,000-square-foot inpatient pavilion at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Wednesday Weathercast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 2,...
WCAX
New task force to target Chittenden County gun violence
Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen. Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen. Soaring squash return to Stowe this weekend. Students in central Vermont got a soggy science lesson Wednesday afternoon as part of a hands-on program teaching the importance of...
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors
About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Middlebury Campus
New Amtrak stop connects Middlebury and New York City
Middlebury is now a station on Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express, which runs daily from New York’s Penn Station to Burlington, Vt. by way of Albany and Rutland. The station opened on July 29, making it the first passenger rail service to operate in the area since 1953. The introduction of the service prompted increased rail safety awareness efforts in Middlebury over the past several months by Operation Lifesaver of Vermont, Inc.
