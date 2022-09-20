ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Escambia County seeks business volunteer for Contractor Competency Board

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Commissioners are looking to fill another position on the Contractor Competency Board. Commissioners are looking to add a business person to the board. Duties for this position would involve:. Accepting contractor applications. Administering contractor examinations. Issuing and recording Certificates of Competency and renewals. Making...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Larry Downs Jr. voted off Escambia County Contractor Competency Board

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Commissioners have started making changes to the Contractor Competency Board by removing one of its members. Board members promised more oversite after learning that some of the cases involving contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse Lacoste have spanned well over a year. On Thursday, board...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Familiar face returns to Pensacola to manage FP&L Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A familiar face is returning to Pensacola to take the helm of Florida Power & Light. The company has tapped Jarl "JT" Young as Vice President and General Manager of FP&L Northwest Florida. Young had been with Gulf Power Company for 29 years before retiring as general...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
Local
Florida Business
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Okaloosa County, FL
Lifestyle
Okaloosa County, FL
Business
Crestview, FL
Business
Crestview, FL
Lifestyle
WEAR

Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Ponder
Person
Bob Sikes
WEAR

Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Okaloosa Edc#Gulf Air Group Inc
WEAR

45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival set for this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is set for this weekend Downtown. It is produced by Fiesta Pensacola. The free three-day festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square, Fountain Park, and Bartram Park. Here are the festival hours:. Friday -...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
WEAR

Tropical Storm Ian forms over Caribbean Sea

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning but has since intensified into becoming Ian. Ian is moving northwest at 12mph. According to the National Weather Service, hurricane conditions for the system are possible as early as Monday. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy