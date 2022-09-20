Read full article on original website
WEAR
Escambia County seeks business volunteer for Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Commissioners are looking to fill another position on the Contractor Competency Board. Commissioners are looking to add a business person to the board. Duties for this position would involve:. Accepting contractor applications. Administering contractor examinations. Issuing and recording Certificates of Competency and renewals. Making...
WEAR
Larry Downs Jr. voted off Escambia County Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Commissioners have started making changes to the Contractor Competency Board by removing one of its members. Board members promised more oversite after learning that some of the cases involving contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse Lacoste have spanned well over a year. On Thursday, board...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
WEAR
Familiar face returns to Pensacola to manage FP&L Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A familiar face is returning to Pensacola to take the helm of Florida Power & Light. The company has tapped Jarl "JT" Young as Vice President and General Manager of FP&L Northwest Florida. Young had been with Gulf Power Company for 29 years before retiring as general...
WEAR
Endangered salamander prevents solution for traffic backup in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- State and county lawmakers are now discussing solutions to a traffic problem in Okaloosa County. Drivers say traffic backs up near Hurlburt field on Highway 98 and can cause a traffic jam all the way down to Navarre beach. The state looked into building a bypass...
WEAR
Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
WEAR
Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
WEAR
Citizens concerned over lane reduction plan for Okaloosa Island road
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A plan to redo a road on Okaloosa Island has some local residents concerned. The proposal approved last year has opposition because of some of the changes planned to be made. Santa Rosa Blvd. is a busy side road off of Highway 98 that ends at...
WEAR
Report: Contractor arrested in Okaloosa County for taking money without finishing work
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged in Okaloosa County for performing contracting work without a license and also taking money without finishing work. Robert Brezeale, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Grand Theft and Engaging in Contracting Without Certification. The arrest report shows he was the owner...
WEAR
Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
WEAR
Why did school board almost discuss terminating Escambia County Superintendent's contract?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- While Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith's job is no longer up for discussion, questions are still being asked as to why the issue was raised to begin with. The decision was made after a 3-2 vote in Thursday night's meeting. Now, at least...
WEAR
Okaloosa County launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Okaloosa County have launched a new missing boater public alert notification system to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. "Aqua Alert" is a collaborative effort between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Okaloosa County Board of...
WEAR
Escambia County helps blind woman with crosswalk safety concerns
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
WEAR
Deputies: Person struck by pickup truck in Cantonment Winn-Dixie parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A person was injured after being hit by a pickup truck in the Winn-Dixie parking lot in Cantonment early Friday. Initial reports came in around 1 a.m., according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. No further details have been...
WEAR
Report: Man threatens woman with knives over parking spot in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday for threatening a woman over a parking spot with multiple knives in Fort Walton Beach. 21-year-old Zachary Milichi Simmons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to an arrest report,...
WEAR
45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival set for this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is set for this weekend Downtown. It is produced by Fiesta Pensacola. The free three-day festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square, Fountain Park, and Bartram Park. Here are the festival hours:. Friday -...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee throws out first pitch at Blue Wahoos playoff game
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a woman from getting carjacked last week threw out the first pitch during Thursday's Pensacola Blue Wahoos playoff game. Mykel Gordon was honored for his actions last week by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. This week, the Wahoos...
WEAR
Tropical Storm Ian forms over Caribbean Sea
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning but has since intensified into becoming Ian. Ian is moving northwest at 12mph. According to the National Weather Service, hurricane conditions for the system are possible as early as Monday. The...
WEAR
Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County following crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash has led to a partial road blockage in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. an accident took place on U.S. Highway 90 near Santa Rosa Drive in Milton. Traffic is reportedly moving slow in the area.
