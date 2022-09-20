ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 15

William Milde
3d ago

These dems are driving the country into the ground. I'm voting for my first time this year and from here on out as a Republican, and it goes against my career to choose that side because I am union. This country needs a government overhaul and rules need to change for the politicians who no longer work for the ppl but for the highest bidder! Explain how politicians who make $170k a year are millionaires and how they can send billions to support other countries while our country is being pulled apart and divided?

Reply
12
Tom W
3d ago

they caused inflation but yet again almost extinct middle class need to pay for it? soon they will be only welfare recipients, criminals released with no bond and rich who really avoid taxes in this state and guess what ,Not Even salomon will pour from empty!

Reply
7
Susanna Patterson
3d ago

we are being taxed to death as it is and its so not fair to Illinois residents that work and struggle everyday....its sad really

Reply
3
Related
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Latest pension report shows continued unfunded balances

One of the biggest fiscal challenges Illinois faces is our large unfunded pension liability. The state has five pension funds, and combined they are billions of dollars short of what their expected costs will be. Each year the General Assembly sets aside money in the budget to pay pensions, and still the amount needed to fully fund them gets larger. This means that pension costs take up a larger share of the budget each year, crowding out other important priorities.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

NFIB: ‘Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs’

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois tax rebate: Do I get one? When is it coming?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Millions of Illinois residents are expected to receive an income tax rebate from the state over the next several weeks. But do you qualify, and when might that be coming?. Illinois lawmakers and leaders announced the first wave of tax rebate checks were mailed out on...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Illinois ranks in top-10 lowest resignation rates in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) – The Great Resignation is still on. Workers of all ages, but especially millennials and Generation Z, are calling it quits and moving on to jobs with higher pay, more flexibility, or better growth opportunities. WalletHub analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which states were seeing...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan

CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Property Taxes#Inflation And Economy#Tax Rates#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Ptell
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Newspaper Company Ends Business Relationship With Conservative Group After Pritzker Complaint

The company that runs a suburban Chicago newspaper is ending its contract with a conservative political group after Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign cried foul. Pritzker pulled out of a planned candidate forum with the Daily Herald newspaper after it was revealed that the Herald was printing and mailing political ads designed to look like newspapers that came from a group run by conservative activist Dan Proft. Pritzker says the Proft papers are filled with lies and designed to fool voters into thinking they’re a legitimate news publication. Paddock Publications says it does not dictate the content of clients who seek printing services, but says it will end its affiliation with Proft in order to get out of the middle of a political fight.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650

cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Illinois is 16th for the best state to teach in

(The Center Square) – A report by WalletHub ranks the 50 states from best to worst for teachers. Illinois finishes 16th on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, compensation, and others, to determine which cities are considered the most teacher friendly. Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub explained...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers continue to discuss the best strategies to address rising gun violence across the state. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard more ideas from gun control advocates and supporters of the Second Amendment Thursday. Many Democratic lawmakers want to pass an...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward

State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy