The company that runs a suburban Chicago newspaper is ending its contract with a conservative political group after Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign cried foul. Pritzker pulled out of a planned candidate forum with the Daily Herald newspaper after it was revealed that the Herald was printing and mailing political ads designed to look like newspapers that came from a group run by conservative activist Dan Proft. Pritzker says the Proft papers are filled with lies and designed to fool voters into thinking they’re a legitimate news publication. Paddock Publications says it does not dictate the content of clients who seek printing services, but says it will end its affiliation with Proft in order to get out of the middle of a political fight.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO