ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 6

Related
Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2022: Indiana residents could receive check worth up to $325 by November

Indiana residents could soon receive tax rebates totaling up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers. Back in August, the Indiana state legislature passed an additional rebate of $200 for individual applicants and $400 for those who filed jointly. That came on top of the $125 and $250 rebates for single and joint filers, respectively, that were slated to take place under the state's automatic taxpayer refund system for 2020 tax filers.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

IL COVID RELIEF MONEY

"That's a big amount." Several Wabash Valley communities receive COVID-19 relief money. The state of Illinois has distributed $371 million as Covid-19 relief. Here's how two communities plan to use the funds.
ILLINOIS STATE
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jake Wells

Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650

cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Hard Choices#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Food Stamps#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Fssa
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy