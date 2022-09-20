Read full article on original website
Indiana residents could soon receive tax rebates totaling up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers. Back in August, the Indiana state legislature passed an additional rebate of $200 for individual applicants and $400 for those who filed jointly. That came on top of the $125 and $250 rebates for single and joint filers, respectively, that were slated to take place under the state's automatic taxpayer refund system for 2020 tax filers.
