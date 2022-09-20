Read full article on original website
WCAX
Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices flatten after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Gasoline prices in Vermont and across the country continued to edge down over the last week, but at a slower rate than in August. US prices even rose slightly during the past week before falling. As of today in Vermont, the average price of gasoline is $3.76 per gallon. This is unchanged from yesterday, 7 cents lower than last week, 44 cents lower than last month and 66 cents higher than a year ago.
WMUR.com
Demand in NH high for wood, pellets as weather cools amid high heating fuel costs
ANTRIM, N.H. — Cooler temperatures are just around the corner, meaning heating season has nearly in New Hampshire at a time when fuel costs remain high. A gallon of heating oil in New Hampshire on Thursday was $4.72. Propane costs $3.77, while kerosene costs $5.77 per gallon. The high prices have some looking for alternative ways to stay warm this winter.
WCAX
Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont
Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care. Updated: 3...
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
VTDigger
Efficiency Vermont?
When you contact Efficiency Vermont about anything but a heat pump for your house they don't even acknowledge contact. It seems like big ticket items are all they care about. Electric cars? Great. More bus routes, insulation, new windows, heat pumps? Great!. Is this a public service or an organization...
WCAX
Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters
North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern. North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events with guns. New Hampshire senator celebrates pollutant legislation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
mychamplainvalley.com
Levine: No winter COVID surprises expected in Vermont
Vermont’s top health officials says he doesn’t expect to see a big change in COVID-19 levels this winter. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said infection rates in the state have held steady, and no new variant of the coronavirus has appeared on the horizon yet. “The numbers that...
These New England distilleries are in the running to be the best in the US
There are multiple distilleries in New England that are in the running as being some of the best in the country. While there are none from Massachusetts that made the unofficial list, many from states up north like New Hampshire and Vermont did. USA Today’s 10Best compiled a list of...
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
WCAX
Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
VTDigger
To mitigate climate change, we should reduce our reliance on wood-fired electricity
Some Vermont residents are working to mitigate climate change by switching from fossil fuels to electricity in their cars and homes. Today, the Vermont electric grid is fueled mostly by renewable and nuclear fuels. However, not all “renewable fuels” are the same. Wood-fired electricity, while called “carbon neutral”...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
WCAX
USDA funding to support local food access
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Increasing local food access in Vermont is the goal behind $500,000 in funding from the USDA. The money will go toward five projects to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. That includes money to the group Abenaki Helping Abenaki, to buy culturally appropriate food for distribution across the state. Other groups include the Vermont Foodbank and the Intervale Center.
WCAX
Vermont wants evidence that pandemic unemployment recipients were eligible
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2020, as COVID-19 shuttered businesses and forced millions out of work, the federal government flooded states with funds to set up new unemployment programs. Now, a year after one of those programs expired in Vermont, the state is asking recipients to prove that they qualified.
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
WCAX
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
local21news.com
Vermont creates 'contingency plans' for migrant arrivals as GOP governors target blue states
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Amid the push by Republican governors to relocate migrants to states in the Northeast, Vermont is creating "contingency plans" in case it becomes the next destination. Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have been sending busses and planes full of undocumented migrants to places...
