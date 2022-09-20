Vermont Business Magazine Gasoline prices in Vermont and across the country continued to edge down over the last week, but at a slower rate than in August. US prices even rose slightly during the past week before falling. As of today in Vermont, the average price of gasoline is $3.76 per gallon. This is unchanged from yesterday, 7 cents lower than last week, 44 cents lower than last month and 66 cents higher than a year ago.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO