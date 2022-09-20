ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices flatten after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Gasoline prices in Vermont and across the country continued to edge down over the last week, but at a slower rate than in August. US prices even rose slightly during the past week before falling. As of today in Vermont, the average price of gasoline is $3.76 per gallon. This is unchanged from yesterday, 7 cents lower than last week, 44 cents lower than last month and 66 cents higher than a year ago.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Demand in NH high for wood, pellets as weather cools amid high heating fuel costs

ANTRIM, N.H. — Cooler temperatures are just around the corner, meaning heating season has nearly in New Hampshire at a time when fuel costs remain high. A gallon of heating oil in New Hampshire on Thursday was $4.72. Propane costs $3.77, while kerosene costs $5.77 per gallon. The high prices have some looking for alternative ways to stay warm this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCAX

Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

High peaks get winter preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Efficiency Vermont?

When you contact Efficiency Vermont about anything but a heat pump for your house they don't even acknowledge contact. It seems like big ticket items are all they care about. Electric cars? Great. More bus routes, insulation, new windows, heat pumps? Great!. Is this a public service or an organization...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters

North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern. North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events with guns.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Levine: No winter COVID surprises expected in Vermont

Vermont’s top health officials says he doesn’t expect to see a big change in COVID-19 levels this winter. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said infection rates in the state have held steady, and no new variant of the coronavirus has appeared on the horizon yet. “The numbers that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
SWANTON, VT
cardinalpointsonline.com

Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters

Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

USDA funding to support local food access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Increasing local food access in Vermont is the goal behind $500,000 in funding from the USDA. The money will go toward five projects to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. That includes money to the group Abenaki Helping Abenaki, to buy culturally appropriate food for distribution across the state. Other groups include the Vermont Foodbank and the Intervale Center.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close

A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
TICONDEROGA, NY
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT

