Being a Black woman in America is incredible. We are innovators, trendsetters, conversation starters, creative geniuses, academic standouts, and pillars of home and family. A Black woman’s imprint can be found in everything from cuisine to space exploration, yet Black women make 58 cents for every dollar a white man makes. (For Black mothers, that number is only 50 cents.) A difference of 42 cents isn’t something to scoff at. On average, Black women lose roughly $2,000 each month, $24,000 each year, and $964,000 (nearly $1 million!!) over the span of a 40-year career because of the pay gap.

