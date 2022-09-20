Read full article on original website
More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers
Today, the Australian government released the STEM Equity Monitor 2022 – the nation’s annual scorecard on gendered participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and careers. These data are more relevant than ever. Australia is facing unprecedented skills shortages in critical areas – we need highly qualified people to help address our economic, environmental, and technological challenges. Future careers in all sectors will rely heavily on STEM skills. But a lack of diversity means we have a limited workforce, and it’s missing a broad range of perspectives. Read...
I retired to Arizona, thinking it would be cheaper. Now I have no choice but to work
After working for more than 40 years, I thought I would spend my golden years in retirement – relaxing, enjoying my family, maybe even traveling. I never thought I would be delivering groceries for Instacart just to pay my utility bills at age 68, but here we are. I’m originally from Manhattan, N.Y., where I worked my entire career as a patient advocate in the health insurance field. I helped former hospital patients navigate their way back...
ZDNet
Highly skilled tech workers are becoming a rarity, and companies have tough decisions to make
In the ever-evolving employment landscape, tech companies are changing their typical hiring strategies to compensate for the talent lost to the Great Resignation – and have some tough decisions to make when it comes to ordering teams back to the office. A.Team's 2022 Tech Work Report surveyed almost 2,600...
theeverygirl.com
We Can’t Forget Black Women As Workplaces Change
Being a Black woman in America is incredible. We are innovators, trendsetters, conversation starters, creative geniuses, academic standouts, and pillars of home and family. A Black woman’s imprint can be found in everything from cuisine to space exploration, yet Black women make 58 cents for every dollar a white man makes. (For Black mothers, that number is only 50 cents.) A difference of 42 cents isn’t something to scoff at. On average, Black women lose roughly $2,000 each month, $24,000 each year, and $964,000 (nearly $1 million!!) over the span of a 40-year career because of the pay gap.
After years of studying data of suicides in Arizona, one group at ASU hopes more attention will be given to those really in need
PHOENIX — Suicide is a problem in the United States that's not often talked about. However, a group at Arizona State University is putting a spotlight on the issue and is taking a closer look at some of the reasons behind it. Between 2015 and 2020, ASU's Center for...
thebiochronicle.com
The Challenging Role of a Woman Working in the Construction Industry
It’s no secret that the construction industry is male dominated, with a staggering 99% of on-site construction workers throughout the UK being male, compared to just 11% of women accounting for the entire construction workforce. But what does the role of an on-site female construction worker entail in such...
bloomberglaw.com
Big Law Gender Gap: Re-imagining the Legal Workforce (Podcast)
Law firms have a gender equity problem. Data has shown that women struggle to reach the upper levels of the profession, and that those who do had to work harder than their male counterparts. For example, two thirds of female attorneys say they’ve been perceived as less committed to their careers, compared with just two percent of male attorneys, according to a 2019 ABA survey.
FOXBusiness
Delivery robots emerge to bridge gaps as labor shortage drags on
As American businesses continue to grapple with an ongoing labor shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who left the workforce over the past few years may never return. Now, robots are beginning to fill empty roles humans have left behind. Autonomous delivery robots are cropping up in...
MedicalXpress
Research shows how self-injectable contraception can enable women to take charge of their reproductive health
Allen Namagembe is a clinical epidemiologist, a biostatistician, and a global expert on self-injection. She is the Uganda Deputy Project Director and M&E Lead on the Uganda Self-Injection Scale-Up project at PATH. Dr. Jane Cover is a Research and Evaluation Manager on PATH's Sexual and Reproductive Health team and the PATH-JSI DMPA-SC Access Collaborative.
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
