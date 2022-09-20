ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers

Today, the Australian government released the STEM Equity Monitor 2022 – the nation’s annual scorecard on gendered participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and careers. These data are more relevant than ever. Australia is facing unprecedented skills shortages in critical areas – we need highly qualified people to help address our economic, environmental, and technological challenges. Future careers in all sectors will rely heavily on STEM skills. But a lack of diversity means we have a limited workforce, and it’s missing a broad range of perspectives. Read...
I retired to Arizona, thinking it would be cheaper. Now I have no choice but to work

After working for more than 40 years, I thought I would spend my golden years in retirement – relaxing, enjoying my family, maybe even traveling. I never thought I would be delivering groceries for Instacart just to pay my utility bills at age 68, but here we are. I’m originally from Manhattan, N.Y., where I worked my entire career as a patient advocate in the health insurance field. I helped former hospital patients navigate their way back...
We Can’t Forget Black Women As Workplaces Change

Being a Black woman in America is incredible. We are innovators, trendsetters, conversation starters, creative geniuses, academic standouts, and pillars of home and family. A Black woman’s imprint can be found in everything from cuisine to space exploration, yet Black women make 58 cents for every dollar a white man makes. (For Black mothers, that number is only 50 cents.) A difference of 42 cents isn’t something to scoff at. On average, Black women lose roughly $2,000 each month, $24,000 each year, and $964,000 (nearly $1 million!!) over the span of a 40-year career because of the pay gap.
The Challenging Role of a Woman Working in the Construction Industry

It’s no secret that the construction industry is male dominated, with a staggering 99% of on-site construction workers throughout the UK being male, compared to just 11% of women accounting for the entire construction workforce. But what does the role of an on-site female construction worker entail in such...
Big Law Gender Gap: Re-imagining the Legal Workforce (Podcast)

Law firms have a gender equity problem. Data has shown that women struggle to reach the upper levels of the profession, and that those who do had to work harder than their male counterparts. For example, two thirds of female attorneys say they’ve been perceived as less committed to their careers, compared with just two percent of male attorneys, according to a 2019 ABA survey.
Delivery robots emerge to bridge gaps as labor shortage drags on

As American businesses continue to grapple with an ongoing labor shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who left the workforce over the past few years may never return. Now, robots are beginning to fill empty roles humans have left behind. Autonomous delivery robots are cropping up in...
Research shows how self-injectable contraception can enable women to take charge of their reproductive health

Allen Namagembe is a clinical epidemiologist, a biostatistician, and a global expert on self-injection. She is the Uganda Deputy Project Director and M&E Lead on the Uganda Self-Injection Scale-Up project at PATH. Dr. Jane Cover is a Research and Evaluation Manager on PATH's Sexual and Reproductive Health team and the PATH-JSI DMPA-SC Access Collaborative.
