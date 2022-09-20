Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
KBTX.com
SOS Ministries hosts 21st Annual Banquet - IGNITE!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SOS Ministries is celebrating 29 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley by hosting its annual banquet. “It’s grown to serve teen girls and now children, and there’s a men’s home and vocational training,” Kyle Salmon, executive director at SOS, said. “It’s just grown and grown over the last 29 years into, now we own 20 acres near downtown Bryan.”
kagstv.com
A Bryan ISD principal and her family got surprise of a lifetime
BRYAN, Texas — Amy Thomman is the principal at Johnson Elementary in Bryan, Texas, and her friends at Bryan ISD helped surprise her and her children Thurs, Sept 22. "I had a late meeting after school so I thought it was actually gonna be running late today so my mind has been all over the place but did not expect this," Thomman said.
KBTX.com
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
KBTX.com
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
KBTX.com
Destination Bryan releases holiday event schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan has released the list of upcoming holiday events starting on October 1 through December 9. The following is a press release from Destination Bryan with details about each event. Destination Bryan announces the 2022 schedule of fall and holiday events, beginning with Boonville Days...
KBTX.com
Celebrate National Honey Month at BeeWeaver Honey Farm
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a lot of buzz going around for the fun-filled weekend planned at BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota. September is National Honey Month and the honey farm is inviting everyone to its annual Infuzzed gathering and Honey Cook Off. Infuzzed is a free event where...
KBTX.com
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
KBTX.com
Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim of a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said. The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brynlee Urbantke from Madisonville High School
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School’s Brynlee Urbantke is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year. The Madisonville High School senior has a 5.65 grade point average and ranks fifth in her class. Brynlee is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and volunteers as a summer league coach.
kwhi.com
SCHULTE FAMILY NAMED BY WASHINGTON CO. FARM BUREAU AS OUTSTANDING FAMILY/AGRI-BUSINESS
The Washington County Farm Bureau named the recipient of the Outstanding Family/Agri-Business Award during its 78th annual county meeting Thursday. The winner of the award was the Michael and Kaysee Schulte family of Independence. In a statement on Facebook, the family said it was humbled to be recognized by the...
KBTX.com
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
KBTX.com
Housing and zoning take center stage at College Station City Council meeting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city leaders met Thursday to discuss a wide variety of proposals that could shape the way communities look and feel. A vast number of the items being considered include the city’s first Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) and a new shared housing zoning classification.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
KBTX.com
Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
Click2Houston.com
Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
KBTX.com
Celebrate Literacy Week with Workforce Solutions’ education courses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week raises public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy. That value is exactly why Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley offers classes in Burleson, Brazos, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington Counties. These classes are available at no cost for eligible, out-of-school individuals who are 16 years of age or older and are not enrolled or required to be enrolled in secondary school under Texas law. You do not have to be a citizen to attend these classes.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
