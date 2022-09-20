Read full article on original website
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
News 12
Police: Wallkill teen missing since leaving friend's house on Tuesday
Town of Wallkill police are searching for a missing girl. Amayalise Perez is 14 years old and was last seen on Tuesday leaving her friend's house on Handford Street in Middletown. Perez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with honey brown hair and brown eyes. Police are asking anyone who...
Port Jervis dog recovering following hit-and-run
The dog named Rivers ran off from his owners in Orange County when he was spooked by a recent thunderstorm.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Stamford Teen Nabbed For Shooting Man Walking On City Street, Police Say
A 14-year-old Fairfield County boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the leg as he was walking down a city street. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 on Woodland Avenue. According to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police, a...
News 12
Police: Ansonia man admits to injuring, hospitalizing his child
Police say an Ansonia man has admitted to injuring his 6-week-old child so badly the child had to be sent to the hospital. Police say they were notified early Friday morning about the child's arrival at Yale New Haven. They say 36-year-old Lamar Haney has been charged with assault. Among...
VIDEO: Man snatches purse, phone from woman waiting for train in Brooklyn
A woman was robbed on a Brooklyn subway platform Thursday night and the suspect is still on the loose, police say.
Register Citizen
Greenwich investigates allegation of beach parking pass 'scam' after complaint hits social media
GREENWICH — The town is investigating after a resident complained that a town employee in the ticket booth at Greenwich Point Park improperly charged a visitor cash for an unnecessary parking pass — an allegation that caught attention on social media. David Mickelson told Greenwich Time that he...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Sister of 15-year-old killed by Bridgeport officer says fight for justice will continue after settlement
Her brother, Jayson Negron, was fatally shot in 2017 by Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Her family has reached a settlement in the lawsuit with the city, the police department and Boulay.
Widower fights for late husband's pension, 6 years later
Six years after her husband’s death, Judy Lynch is still fighting to receive his hard earned pension.
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
talkofthesound.com
Westchester EMS Provider Hacked in One of the Largest U.S. Healthcare Ransomware Attacks of 2022
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — The HIVE ransomware group has taken credit for a data breach of Empress EMS based in the City of Yonkers, NY and owned by PatientCare EMS Solutions, based in Tyler, TX. PatientCare EMS Solutions is portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Elderly veteran, wife narrowly escape Cornwall fire
Army veteran Denis Lutz and his wife Elsbeth wanted to live out their retirement together in their Cornwall home, but the elderly couple’s dream home on Faenza Terrace caught fire Thursday and is now reduced to charred rubble.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream To Debut First CT Location In Greenwich
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will soon open a location in Fairfield County, its first shop in Connecticut. It will be located in Greenwich at 375 Greenwich Ave., with the opening day scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, representatives said. To celebrate the opening day, the shop will offer $1 scoops of...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties man still missing after hospital discharge in Poughkeepsie a week ago
Saugerties Police along with family and friends are asking for help in finding Brandon Edwards, a 30-year old male from Saugerties. Edwards disappeared on Sep. 16 when he was discharged from Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, and has had no known contact with anyone since. According to a Facebook...
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
westchestermagazine.com
Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow
The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
