ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
CBS Sacramento

Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say

State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek

The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Boston

Four hospitalized in 5-car New Hampshire highway crash

Three additional people involved in the crash refused transport. Four people were hospitalized following a five-car crash on a highway in New Hampshire Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. They found five vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one driver trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Country#Burlington
AOL Corp

Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings: 4 Things to Know

Bed Bath & Beyond is that store where you always spend more than you planned on scented candles, cool cookware, beauty supplies and bedding. It’s all just so tempting! Before you know it, you’ve got a full shopping cart. Unfortunately, the home goods retailer has hit rough times....
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Taking a bite out of the Big Apple: More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes and rocketing cost of living

More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes, and cost of living skyrocketing. The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, obtained by DailyMail.com.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

West Lebanon railyard redevelopment project moving forward

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A redevelopment project 20 years in the making along the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, is moving forward. The city intends to purchase about 6 acres of the old Westboro Rail Yard and plans to repurpose it for recreation, most likely ballfields and hiking trails.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Free hip-hop festival planned in Burlington’s City Hall Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park will host a free hip-hop festival next month and every artist in the lineup has Vermont roots. North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors will lead the show. Kelly Butts-Spirito, also known as Love, Kelly, who is also a Vermonter, has sold out similar shows at Arts Riot and Higher Ground. And the events keep growing.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu. Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her. According to the Humane Society of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy