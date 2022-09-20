Read full article on original website
Related
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted
The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say
State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Four hospitalized in 5-car New Hampshire highway crash
Three additional people involved in the crash refused transport. Four people were hospitalized following a five-car crash on a highway in New Hampshire Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. They found five vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one driver trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
New Hampshire and Maine Rank Among Worst States to Teach in
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Teaching is a selfless profession. These days, teachers get into the profession fully aware of the salary and sacrifices they are about to make. For a...
AOL Corp
Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings: 4 Things to Know
Bed Bath & Beyond is that store where you always spend more than you planned on scented candles, cool cookware, beauty supplies and bedding. It’s all just so tempting! Before you know it, you’ve got a full shopping cart. Unfortunately, the home goods retailer has hit rough times....
Taking a bite out of the Big Apple: More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes and rocketing cost of living
More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes, and cost of living skyrocketing. The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, obtained by DailyMail.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worker Backed for Following Strict 'No OT' Policy, Causing Six-Figure Loss
Quitting time was quitting time, even when there was more work to be done.
WCAX
WATCH | Franklin Co. Schools superintendent warns drivers after close call at school bus this week
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. Thousands of Vermont homes...
WCAX
West Lebanon railyard redevelopment project moving forward
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A redevelopment project 20 years in the making along the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, is moving forward. The city intends to purchase about 6 acres of the old Westboro Rail Yard and plans to repurpose it for recreation, most likely ballfields and hiking trails.
Elevated lead levels detected in Vermont schools
The health department screened 15,000 taps and faucets in schools and child care facilities.
WCAX
Free hip-hop festival planned in Burlington’s City Hall Park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park will host a free hip-hop festival next month and every artist in the lineup has Vermont roots. North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors will lead the show. Kelly Butts-Spirito, also known as Love, Kelly, who is also a Vermonter, has sold out similar shows at Arts Riot and Higher Ground. And the events keep growing.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu. Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her. According to the Humane Society of...
VTDigger
To mitigate climate change, we should reduce our reliance on wood-fired electricity
Some Vermont residents are working to mitigate climate change by switching from fossil fuels to electricity in their cars and homes. Today, the Vermont electric grid is fueled mostly by renewable and nuclear fuels. However, not all “renewable fuels” are the same. Wood-fired electricity, while called “carbon neutral”...
Dozens of cities outlaw gas stoves due to climate impacts
While dozens of cities around the U.S. are outlawing gas stoves due to the greenhouse gasses they add to the atmosphere, 20 states are prohibiting similar municipal bans. CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy has more.
Comments / 0