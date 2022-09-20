ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack (Video)

Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack. Tom Brady is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs … sometimes from himself. At least that’s what people thought when Brady pulled the ultimate prank on social media. The video and photo combo feature...
NFL
FanSided

Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now

The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
NFL
FanSided

Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal

Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
FanSided

Patriots WR coach Ross Douglas believes rookie WR won’t miss a beat

Many New England Patriots fans were heartbroken in the preseason finding out the Pats won’t have rookie WR Tyquan Thornton until midseason. Sadly, Thornton suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. In that game, he recorded three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, according to ESPN.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy