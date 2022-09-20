Read full article on original website
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack (Video)
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack. Tom Brady is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs … sometimes from himself. At least that’s what people thought when Brady pulled the ultimate prank on social media. The video and photo combo feature...
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
What the Ravens are saying about the Patriots ahead of New England’s home opener
The Ravens discussed Bill Belichick's smile, putting pressure on Mac Jones, and their hopes that it won't rain like last year. After picking up a close win against the Steelers last week, the Patriots are set to host another AFC rival on Sunday. New England will take on the Baltimore...
Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal
Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
New England Patriots Trade Veteran Player to Las Vegas Raiders Two Weeks Into Season
The New England Patriots made a trade with the Las Vegas two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they have acquired veteran offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Patriots. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
Patriots WR coach Ross Douglas believes rookie WR won’t miss a beat
Many New England Patriots fans were heartbroken in the preseason finding out the Pats won’t have rookie WR Tyquan Thornton until midseason. Sadly, Thornton suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. In that game, he recorded three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, according to ESPN.
