CBS Austin
Man killed by officer during SWAT situation in Southeast Austin
A 29-year-old Austin man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Southeast Austin. Police say the man was armed and had reached for a gun when he was shot by a SWAT officer. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says the man had threatened to shoot himself if officers did not shoot him.
fox7austin.com
CBS Austin
Off-duty APD officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An Austin police officer was killed in a traffic crash early Friday morning in Liberty Hill. The Austin Police Department says he was Senior Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin, and the crash happened at around 6 a.m. as he was on his way home from the night shift.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Investigators looking for drivers who fled scene after Killeen man was shot, critically wounded
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that helps investigators identify the drivers and occupants of three vehicles that fled the scene moments after a man was shot and critically wounded in Killeen. The shooting was reported on September 22, 2022 at...
No injuries after crash involving Austin police car on Burnet at Highway 183
The crash involved an Austin Police Department car and another vehicle. It happened on Burnet Road near the Highway 183 overpass.
CBS Austin
TravCo. Constable officer injured after attempted vehicle break-in in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An officer was left injured early Thursday morning after an attempted vehicle break-in led to a struggle with the suspect in northeast Austin. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 6 a.m. at 12500 Tech Ridge Blvd. Police say a Travis County Constable's...
fox7austin.com
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
CBS Austin
Police searching for witnesses to SUV running over pedestrian near Round Rock Walmart
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police in Round Rock is asking for any witnesses to an aggravated assault earlier this month to come forward. A shocking surveillance video released by the Round Rock Police Department shows an SUV running over a pedestrian. It happened Sunday, Sep. 4. near the Walmart located at the intersection of I-35 and SH 45.
fox7austin.com
Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
fox7austin.com
Harker Heights man dies after being found shot in car in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Harker Heights Police Department has identified the person who died after he was found shot in a car in Bastrop County. Police say Vicente Jose Huddleston was found sitting in his car on September 20 at around 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
CBS Austin
APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin
A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
fox44news.com
Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
‘He screams I got shot’: Sister of injured 11 year old speaks after east Austin shooting
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
