ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Man killed by officer during SWAT situation in Southeast Austin

A 29-year-old Austin man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Southeast Austin. Police say the man was armed and had reached for a gun when he was shot by a SWAT officer. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says the man had threatened to shoot himself if officers did not shoot him.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating after a 29-year-old Hispanic man died after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin. APD Chief Joseph Chacon led a news conference in which he detailed the timeline of what happened. Police say it all began at around 9:20 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Off-duty APD officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An Austin police officer was killed in a traffic crash early Friday morning in Liberty Hill. The Austin Police Department says he was Senior Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin, and the crash happened at around 6 a.m. as he was on his way home from the night shift.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KVUE

Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Park, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Violent Crime
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
KYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin

A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy