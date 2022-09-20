Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
Eastern grad wins distinguished Philadelphia Award
It isn’t often that missing an appointment by oversleeping is a good thing, let alone something that will result in a career. Somehow, that’s exactly what happened to Margaux Murphy, who was just given the Philadelphia Award for her work as executive director of the city’s Sunday Love Project.
Road to nowhere?
For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
Beef and beer fundraiser honors cancer patient
The Delran Fire Company’s beef and beer fundraiser on Sept. 10 brought the community together to support 30-year-old breast cancer patient Kelsey Strain. Kelsey tested positive for the BRCA1 breast cancer gene in June of last year, according to her mother Roni. Women with the gene are 98 percent likely to develop breast cancer.
Haddonfield hosts annual free paper shredding event
In cooperation with the Camden County Board of Commissioners, on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, come by the Borough Hall Parking Lot at 242 Kings Highway East. Enter off either Haddon Avenue or Kings Highway East for a free paper-shredding event open to Haddonfield & Camden County residents, retailers and professionals ONLY. (ID may be requested.)
Schools district awaits preschool expansion grant approval
The Palmyra Board of Education is awaiting approval on an application for a preschool expansion grant worth more than half a million dollars. If the grant is approved, the state Department of Education will award the district three free preschool classes for 3- and 4-year-olds this school year. The proposed full-day program would be from 8:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. for children who are Palmyra residents.
A ‘helping hand’ in Delran
The Beloved Project has rescheduled its Project Restart event – planned by the nonprofit as a resource fair for the unhoused and underserved communities it serves – to Oct. 4. The Beloved Project, based in the state, provides those it serves with necessary essential personal items and resources....
Moorestown’s Perkins Center holds fall juried exhibition
This year’s Fall Annual Juried Exhibition at Moorestown’s Perkins Center for the Arts had its most entries ever at 125 pieces. “This year, our juror was Catherine Kuzma (last year’s first prize winner) who is an award-winning artist,” said Sharon Kiefer, curator of exhibitions. “She (Kuzma) took about eight hours and she went through each one, and she had to narrow it down to 40 …
Suspect arrested for theft of catalytic converters
On Sept. 22 at 4:16 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Linden Street in Moorestown for the report of two subjects in possession of a Sawzall tool that were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. It was also reported that the suspects were operating a dark colored vehicle with a loud muffler.
Boys and Girls Club dinner returns after COVID pause
The Boys and Girls Club of Camden County will hold its annual Susan K. Asbell Sponsor A Child fundraiser dinner on Oct. 10. This year’s dinner will be held at Fleming’s Steakhouse in Marlton. Tickets are $125 and include a four-course meal. Boys and Girls Club CEO Bernadette...
‘Bigger and better’ beer fest in the township
The Palmyra Fire Department will host its third annual beer fest on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the firehouse, 115 W. Broad St. Firefighter and EMT Joanne Huber is the event’s chairperson. Now in its third year, the idea was inspired by a similar event run hosted by another state fire district at the Shore. The beer fest has grown and evolved over the years, especially with its food and entertainment choices, according to Huber.
A street that’s alive
The Moorestown Business Association will host its annual Autumn in Moorestown festival on Main Street on Oct. 8. “I want it to be a destination that once (people) know it’s happening, they put it on the calendar, just because it’s just fun,” said Craig Dennin, MBA president and festival chair.
County receives calls about mosquito treatments
Mosquitoes can spread pathogens (germs) through bites. Throughout the mosquito season, the Gloucester County Mosquito Control Division receives and responds to requests from County residents, schools, business and organizations. So far this season, they have received over 12,000 treatment requests, completed over 8,800 with approximately 3,300 requests pending. For further information on the control of mosquitoes and West Nile Virus, visit our Mosquitos and Ticks page: https://bit.ly/3LeKDAc.
County Sheriff’s Office recognized for heroic effort
Gloucester County Commissioner Nicholas DeSilvio attended Sheriff Sammons’ State of the Office meeting where he was proud to recognize and honor Gloucester County Sheriff K9 Shiloh and her handlers GCSO Officer Alexander Molnar and GCSO Officer Thomas Accoglio with a Proclamation for their successful rescue of three missing boys who were lost in a wooded area in Magnolia last month.
