This year’s Fall Annual Juried Exhibition at Moorestown’s Perkins Center for the Arts had its most entries ever at 125 pieces. “This year, our juror was Catherine Kuzma (last year’s first prize winner) who is an award-winning artist,” said Sharon Kiefer, curator of exhibitions. “She (Kuzma) took about eight hours and she went through each one, and she had to narrow it down to 40 …

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO